NBC Joins Fox in Bolting NAB

Washington -- NBC last week became the second major

television network to bolt the National Association of Broadcasters in a dispute about the

relaxation of TV-station-ownership rules.

The Federal Communication Commission won't allow a

TV-station owner to reach more than 35 percent of U.S. households -- a cap the four

networks want relaxed or removed but their affiliates want left unchanged to protect their

compensation flow from the networks.

NAB policy supports the affiliates.

NBC -- a division of conglomerate General Electric Co. that

owns 13 TV stations -- pulled out of the NAB officially March 7 after threatening to do so

for several months.

News Corp.'s Fox Broadcasting Co., owner of 22 local

television stations, left the trade association in June after the NAB's TV board

refused to support relaxation of the 35 percent cap.

An NAB member for 50 years, NBC communicated its decision

in a three-page, toughly worded letter from president and CEO Robert Wright to NAB

president Edward Fritts.

"Given the NAB's continued unwillingness to

embrace a forward-looking strategy aimed at securing significant deregulatory relief for

the television industry, we find ourselves with no other alternative," Wright wrote.

Throughout the letter, Wright said the TV-station industry

was coming under enormous pressure from the cable and Internet industries, and he

advocated repeal of several FCC-enforced rules.

Emphasizing the need to respond to massive changes in the

marketplace, Wright said the NAB should support lifting the ban on the common ownership of

cable systems and TV stations in the same market and lifting the ban on ownership of two

major TV networks.

"The FCC treats television broadcasters as if we still

lived in a world where Americans gathered around their black-and-white televisions to

watch Milton Berle and Bonanza," he added.

Politically, the affiliates are more powerful than the

networks inside the NAB. The affiliates pay more dues and represent hundreds of local

stations. Wright asserted that the NAB "has been captured" by affiliates

clinging to the status quo.

NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton said that because network dues

represent less than 3 percent of the association's budget, the departures of NBC and

Fox would not deal a crippling financial blow.

"This will not imperil the NAB financially in any way.

We are very healthy financially," he added.

NBC's move was presaged to some extent by actions

taken the prior week. The NAB revoked NBC's seat on the its TV board, which had been

held by Robert Okun, after NBC-owned station WNBC-TV in New York fell more than six months

behind on its dues.