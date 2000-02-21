NBC-Granite Deal Has News-Net Kicker

NBC's and Granite Broadcasting Corp.'s $362

million affiliation agreement in San Francisco includes plans to create a local cable-news

service, which would compete with a regional network that's part-owned by AT&T

Broadband & Internet Services.

In a joint announcement on their deal last week, NBC and

Granite said they are exploring creating a San Francisco cable-news service through a

partnership of KNTV, which will become an NBC affiliate in 2002, with NBC Newschannel,

CNBC and MSNBC.

That cable all-news outlet will also turn to San

Francisco-based NBC Internet Inc. (NBCi) for interactive content, according to the

announcement.

"Our intention is to work with NBC to provide local

content in San Francisco," KNTV president and general manager Bob Franklin said,

"but we have yet to have substantive discussions on what that cable channel would

look like."

Under the 10-year affiliation pact unveiled last week,

Granite's KNTV, based in San Jose, Calif., will become an NBC affiliate.

In what could be a sea change in network-station financial

dynamics, KNTV will pay NBC $362 million over nine years for the privilege of being an

affiliate. NBC will also acquire warrants to purchase 18 percent of Granite equity.

Young Broadcasting Inc. -- the new owner of KRON-TV,

NBC's current San Francisco affiliate -- balked at compensating the network. So Young

Broadcasting said it would not renew its affiliate deal with NBC, and it would instead

become independent after Dec. 31, 2001.

From the KRON deal, Young Broadcasting got a 51 percent

stake in BayTV, a local news and information network that debuted in 1994 and now has 1.3

million subscribers. AT&T Broadband owns the remaining 49 percent of BayTV, offering

it broad distribution locally.

"Our cable-news service would be in competition with

that service," Franklin said.

It remains to be seen whether AT&T Broadband would

agree to carry a second, competitive San Francisco news channel, which may offer more of a

hard-news mix than BayTV. AT&T Broadband declined to comment, and BayTV officials

couldn't be reached.

Young Broadcasting chairman Vincent Young said,

"Whether a second [San Francisco cable-news channel] can be successful, I have no

idea."

Granite and KNTV officials said they have already been

talking with AT&T Broadband about getting cable carriage for the TV station in San

Francisco. That carriage will be critical to the broadcaster's success as an NBC

affiliate. But from this summer until 2002, when its NBC deal takes effect, KNTV will be

an independent.

To fill in programming gaps while it is an independent,

KNTV plans to increase local news from three hours to eight-and-one-half hours per day,

Franklin said. The additional staffers hired to do that news will also work on the

cable-news channel, he added.