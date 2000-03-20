NBC Deals Show to Pax TV

New York -- Pax TV will time-shift NBC's revival of

game show Twenty-One, airing it Saturday nights starting in April, officials said

last Wednesday.

The deal paves the way for more cooperative programming

ventures between NBC and Pax TV, officials said.

Twenty-One,hosted by Maury Povich, airs Monday

nights at 9 p.m. on NBC. After that run, each week's episode will then air Saturdays

at 9 p.m. on Pax TV.

"Adding Twenty-One to Pax TV's regular

Saturday primetime lineup is the beginning of a series of programming innovations sparked

by our relationship with NBC," Paxson Communications Corp. president Jeff Sagansky

said in a prepared statement.

"During the February sweep, we doubled the time-period

ratings of our adult audience when we scheduled two movies on Pax that had previously

aired on NBC -- Touch of Hope and The Promise," he added."Similarly,

we expect the time-shifted run of NBC's heavily promoted Twenty-One to

positively impact our ratings."

NBC previously acquired 32 percent of Paxson for about $415

million, with the idea that Paxson would provide the "Big Three" broadcaster

with a second national distribution outlet for its programming through its numerous TV

stations.