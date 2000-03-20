NBC Deals Show to Pax TV
By Staff
New York -- Pax TV will time-shift NBC's revival of
game show Twenty-One, airing it Saturday nights starting in April, officials said
last Wednesday.
The deal paves the way for more cooperative programming
ventures between NBC and Pax TV, officials said.
Twenty-One,hosted by Maury Povich, airs Monday
nights at 9 p.m. on NBC. After that run, each week's episode will then air Saturdays
at 9 p.m. on Pax TV.
"Adding Twenty-One to Pax TV's regular
Saturday primetime lineup is the beginning of a series of programming innovations sparked
by our relationship with NBC," Paxson Communications Corp. president Jeff Sagansky
said in a prepared statement.
"During the February sweep, we doubled the time-period
ratings of our adult audience when we scheduled two movies on Pax that had previously
aired on NBC -- Touch of Hope and The Promise," he added."Similarly,
we expect the time-shifted run of NBC's heavily promoted Twenty-One to
positively impact our ratings."
NBC previously acquired 32 percent of Paxson for about $415
million, with the idea that Paxson would provide the "Big Three" broadcaster
with a second national distribution outlet for its programming through its numerous TV
stations.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.