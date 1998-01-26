NBC-IN Buys Equity Interest in The Mining Co.

NBC last week announced that it had acquired a minority

equity interest in General Internet Inc., parent company of The Mining Co.

The deal is part of a pact between the two companies to

bring The Mining Co.'s network of more than 500 World Wide Web sites to NBC

Interactive Neighborhood (NBC-IN), a network of locally based Web sites for NBC's

television affiliates across the country.

Scott Kurnit, founder and CEO of General Internet, called

The Mining Co.'s topic-based Web sites 'the quintessential 500-channel cable

system.'

Now that the deal with NBC is public, The Mining Co. will

more aggressively pursue similar deals with cable networks, according to Kurnit. 'If

you look at an A&E [Network] or a Discovery Channel,' he said, 'you see that

there are so many Mining Co. sites that relate to them.'

Neither Kurnit nor NBC's vice president of interactive

media, Vincent Grosso, would disclose financial terms of the deal. But Kurnit said

NBC's future equity in The Mining Co. will be based on the traffic flow that NBC-IN

brings to The Mining Co.'s Web sites.

'We've developed a complex but very logical deal

that understands the value of both media companies,' Kurnit said.

Grosso said NBC chose to pursue the deal because 'The

Mining Co. has the best ways to cut through the clutter of the Internet to put a human

face on the content.'

He said he likes the concept of putting a personality

behind the news, just as television does now.

Kurnit said he has spent '98 percent' of his

career in cable television.

'A lot of the elements of The Mining Co. came from my

TV and cable background,' he added.

NBC has been granted an exclusive broadcast-network deal

with The Mining Co., but there is nothing in the contract that would prevent The Mining

Co. from seeking deals with local cable operators. Kurnit said deals with networks, rather

than with local cable operators, would be the more natural arrangement for The Mining Co.