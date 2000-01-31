NBA Taps Laybourne, Other Execs

San Francisco -- Oxygen Media president Geraldine Laybourne

and DirecTV Inc. president Eddy Hartenstein are among several cable and direct-broadcast

satellite executives scheduled to speak at a National Basketball Association-sponsored

technology summit at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel here Feb. 11.

The event, which will take place during NBA All-Star

Weekend, will feature several panel sessions dealing with the future of sports programming

in the digital age, including debates on branding, content development, strategic

alliances and new-media business models, NBA officials said.

Along with Laybourne and Hartenstein, other industry

executives scheduled to appear include Paul Kagan Associates Inc. president Paul Kagan,

Fox Sports president David Hill, Turner Sports president Mark Lazarus and cable-network

veteran Kay Koplovitz.

Other summit participants include NBA commissioner David

Stern, NBC Sports president Dick Ebersol and current and past NBA stars Magic Johnson,

Shaquille O'Neal, Allan Houston, Isiah Thomas, Bill Walton and Grant Hill.

The conference will also include a discussion on the

digital divide and the leading role sports can play in ensuring that the Internet is

accessible to all citizens, league officials said.