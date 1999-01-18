NBA Deal Nixes WCW, NBC February Date

The National Basketball Association's recent

lockout-ending agreement has apparently saved a potentially ugly February scheduling

situation between the two major wrestling organizations.

Following the NBA deal, NBC will not telecast a primetime

Valentine's Day World Championship Wrestling show directly against a World Wrestling

Federation pay-per-view event. The network and WCW, however, are negotiating several other

dates for a first-ever WCW broadcast show, wrestling officials said.

The deal for a Feb. 14 event, which would have replaced

NBC's telecast of the NBA All-Star Game, was nixed after the league settled its

six-month lockout two weeks ago. While the All-Star Game will not be rescheduled, NBC will

air an NBA primetime telecast that night.

"The first date is a no-go, but the deal has only been

postponed," said Jay Hassman, newly named director of corporate marketing and PPV

operations for WCW. "The thinking was that the NBA would not be back in 1999, and the

network was looking to replace its All-Star Game telecast with another male-targeted

program, such as the WCW. With the NBA coming back, the league has scheduled games on that

date."

If WCW would have offered a show Feb. 14, it would have

likely drawn the ire of operators for going head-to-head with the WWF's $29.95 Saint

Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House event. Some operators are still upset at

WCW for going well over its two-hour allotted time during its Oct. 25 Halloween Havoc

PPV event.

Hassman said WCW didn't deliberately go after the

date, but rather, NBC chose Feb. 14 because of its scheduling hole due to the lockout.

"We expressed our concerns [to NBC] about the issue,

but this was a replacement for their programming schedule," Hassman said. "The

WCW is a programming supplier, and it is not our duty to pick the date that the show was

to air."

NBC representatives could not be reached for comment by

press time.

Nevertheless, Hassman said, WCW is still in negotiations

with NBC for future telecast dates, although he would not provide specific details.

Over-the-air coverage of WCW would significantly boost awareness of the wrestling

organization, as well as providing a springboard to promote upcoming PPV events.

"Obviously, a show on a broadcast station, available

to every household in America, would generate awareness and ultimately bring new viewers

to our cable shows, as well as to our PPV events," Hassman said.

In other WCW-related news, the organization broke ground

last week on a Las Vegas-based restaurant. The WCW Nitro Grill Restaurant, located in the

Excalibur Hotel & Casino, will open later this spring, featuring WCW decor and

memorabilia, as well as live and taped WCW shows, company officials said. The grill will

also serve as a venue to help promote the company's cable and PPV shows.