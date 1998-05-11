NAB Request Could Hammer Small Ops

A new emergency-alerting proposal on the Federal

Communications Commission's table, compliments of the National Association of

Broadcasters, could bring more financial headaches to small operators that are already

struggling to comply with existing rules.

In response to an NAB request, the FCC wants to know

whether it should adopt a rule that prohibits cable systems from overriding

broadcasters' Emergency Alert System messages.

Comments on the proposed ruling were due last week. If

adopted, the rules could force cable operators to install emergency-alerting equipment on

a channel-by-channel basis, instead of using one piece of equipment for an entire channel

lineup, which is significantly less expensive.

The EAS was enacted in 1994 to include all cable operators,

and it was modified last year with a more amenable phase-in period for cable operators to

install and rewire their systems.

The EAS requires all cable systems to provide an audio and

EAS video message on at least one channel, and video interruption and audio-alert messages

on all programming channels, by Dec. 31. For systems with fewer than 10,000 subscribers,

the deadline is Oct. 1, 2002.

The NAB's request expressed its concern that when the

EAS is activated, a cable-television-system EAS message could interrupt more detailed

emergency information provided by a local broadcaster. In the 1997 modified version of the

EAS ruling, however, both broadcasters and cable operators agreed that a cable operator

may elect not to interrupt broadcast programming upon written agreement with the

broadcaster.

The addendum proposed by the NAB could have serious

financial repercussions for some small to midsized operators that can't amortize the

additional costs of equipment and, in some cases, of rewiring over their subscriber base.

"Basically, it's a real selfish attempt by

broadcasters. It's not good for smaller operators, and it could cost them up to

$8,000 per headend, and maybe put some of them out of business," said Matt Polka,

president of the Small Cable Business Association.

The original 1994 document called for broadcasters and

cable operators to work together in determining who would handle emergency pre-emptions,

and to what extent.

Said Polka: "We're talking about an agreement

that we had that said that both [broadcasters and cable operators] can handle the

pre-emptions, and that they'd be dictated by the market. Now, broadcasters are saying

that they don't like it, and they want it changed."

Not surprisingly, the SCBA will tell the FCC not to give

in. "We'll fight," Polka said, "to keep the current ruling in

place."

He added that he thinks that the FCC "really

doesn't want to deal with this. It wants to move forward."

Frank Lucia, director of emergency communications for the

FCC's Compliance and Information Bureau, conceded that if adopted, the new ruling

could be harsh on smaller operators.

"The broadcasters were able to start their EAS

immediately, but cable operators have had to make certain adjustments, and some override

rules would have bankrupted smaller systems," he said.

The SBCA has defined small cable operators as companies

generating less than $11 million in revenues annually. Currently, there are about 1,450

cable and wireless systems considered "small."

The proposal by the NAB, Lucia added, could cause delays in

installing additional EAS equipment at cable systems. "This is holding things

up," he said. "Operators don't want to have to pick out a channel here and

there, but broadcasters feel that they provide enough emergency signals, and that cable

shouldn't have selective-override authority."

Some operators, like Jones Intercable Inc., have already

purchased EAS equipment and rewired portions of their systems to accommodate EAS -- a

good-citizen effort that could backfire if the proposed ruling is adopted.

"All of our EAS equipment has been purchased, and it

will roll out fully in June," said Saconna Blair, director of network management for

Jones. "We'd have to purchase additional equipment and do some rewiring to make

it work [the NAB's way]."

The price tag for that additional hardware, Blair said:

roughly $2,000 per headend.

Another downside, Blair noted, is the inconsistent look,

and potential danger, of channels having different emergency messages. "There'll

be an impact when we have a broadcaster that is not on the national emergency system, and

when we want to do a local emergency message," he said. "Why should one channel

differ from another during an emergency?"

Despite the current angst over the NAB's proposal,

some smaller operators, such as Great Plains Communication in Blair, Neb., are pushing

ahead with their EAS plans and integrating the emergency system into their

community-affairs efforts.

"We can provide meaningful information and go beyond

the written document," said Tim Garrigan, co-owner of Great Plains. "It partners

us with our community, and it gives our customers information in life-threatening

situations. We feel that it's critical for us to view this as community work."