Music Choice Uploads Bowie CD

Multiplatform digital-audio service Music Choice wrapped up

a two-week offer last week allowing its Web-site visitors to purchase a full-length

compact disc of David Bowie's new hours album via music download.

Music Choice plugged the offer as the first full CD

download available from a major recording artist.

The offer expired last Monday night just before midnight,

when the album became available for retail sale. Music Choice was one of more than 50

online retail-music sites testing sales of the download with Bowie's record label,

Virgin Records America.

The suggested retail price for the test was $17.98 per

album download, including a bonus song, "No One Calls," which is not found on

the CD at retail. Music Choice charged its subscribers $12.99 for the download.

Music Choice has about 10 million digital-cable and

direct-broadcast satellite subscribers, which still drive the majority of new traffic to

its Web site, president Dave Del Beccaro said.

DirecTV Inc. helped to spread the word about the Bowie

download through a customer e-mail, and cable-modem service Road Runner promoted the

download on its Web page.

Music downloads give Road Runner "a way to prove to

their customer base why they need high speed," Del Beccaro said. He added that he was

able to download the Bowie album in less than 10 minutes using a high-speed connection,

but the process could take two hours or more using a 28.8-kilobit-per-second dial-up

modem.

Music Choice will continue selling CDs via music downloads.

Last week, the company announced that it began selling albums by unsigned artist Kathy

Fisher and acoustic band Naked to the World on its Web site.

In the future, Music Choice plans to cross-promote artists

between its cable channels and its Web site, using showcase channels to drive cable and

DBS subscribers to the Internet. Some of the music downloads available on the Web will be

free, value-added offers created especially for customers of Music Choice cable or DBS

affiliates.

Citing a nondisclosure agreement, Del Beccaro could not

release buy-rates for the Bowie download. But he did say the record label did better than

it had predicted.

Music downloads are still in their infancy. "Most

people don't even know what a download can be," Del Beccaro said, adding that

the portable equipment allowing consumers to download music and carry it with them from

their PC to their car -- or wherever they prefer to listen -- is just starting to become

available at consumer-electronics stores.

Del Beccaro believes convergence will help to drive music

download sales, and digital cable and DBS will do better than traditional Internet sites

because of their high speed and bandwidth.

Music Choice can help to drive sales of music downloads for

its affiliates by creating an environment where customers regularly go to listen to music.

"If you believe that in the future, people will

consume music as they listen to it, we're uniquely positioned going forward,"

Del Beccaro said.

As convergence and electronic commerce become a larger

focus for the company, Music Choice plans to share revenues from transactions such as

music downloads with its cable and DBS affiliates.