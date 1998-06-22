Murdoch Vies to Increase German Stake

Cologne, Germany --Rupert Murdoch's appearance

at the Medienforum conference here last week didn't disappoint attendees, as the

media magnate proclaimed his intention to get more deeply involved in the German market,

possibly by taking control of German network Vox.

Murdoch's News Corp. already holds a 49.9 percent

stake in the general-entertainment channel, but he said he would like to buy out his

partners -- CLT-Ufa and Canal Plus -- and to try to increase Vox's viewership share.

CLT-Ufa, owner of 24.9 percent of Vox, immediately said

that it was not willing to sell its share to Murdoch. CLT-Ufa is already in control of

strong German broadcast network RTL, the No. 1 German channel, and it doesn't want a

stronger Vox, which could hurt RTL. Murdoch is perceived as wanting to take control of Vox

to use it as a linchpin for a pay TV bouquet.

"Murdoch called into the woods, but there will be no

echo," said a source at Bertelsmann AG, the partner in CLT-Ufa that has management

control of the German activities of the joint venture. Canal Plus, which also owns 24.9

percent of Vox, said it has no intention of selling to Murdoch, either.

But some German media observers here speculated that a game

of musical chairs may ensue in which stakes in several German TV interests are shifted

around.

Canal Plus earlier pulled out of pay TV service Premiere,

and it has said that it may sell its shares in Vox, but it is unlikely to offend partner

Bertelsmann by selling the stake to Murdoch. Even if Canal Plus did sell, CLT-Ufa would

still be in a fairly strong position in Vox. When Murdoch joined the shareholders of Vox,

Bertelsmann maintained management rights going far beyond the influence of an ordinary

24.9 percent shareholder.

Sources close to Murdoch are convinced that the global

media mogul will provide some surprises in Germany. It is still possible that he may

become a player in digital TV, together with Bertelsmann and The Kirch Group. Negotiations

between Kirch and Murdoch are still going on, sources said. "If [Kirch Group chairman

Leo] Kirch talks to another media group, he has to talk to many, but with Murdoch, it can

click much easier," observed one German media source.

It has also become apparent that Murdoch is working hard to

build up strong relationships in German political circles. Besides meeting with Wolfgang

Clement, the prime minister of Northrhine Westfalia, Murdoch also talked with Gerhard

Schroeder, whom many believe will become Germany's next chancellor this fall.