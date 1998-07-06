Muppets, Hallmark Help Odyssey

The Odyssey Channel will relaunch -- most likely with an

increased focus on family, rather than religious fare -- as the result of a $100 million

infusion of cash and programming from Jim Henson Co. and Hallmark Entertainment.

The deal gives the two companies an outlet for their

programming, without having to start from scratch, noted Jedd Palmer, MediaOne's

senior vice president of programming.

Odyssey said last week that there was a letter of intent

for Henson and Hallmark to acquire a 45 percent stake, or 22.5 percent apiece, of the

interfaith channel.

When the restructuring is completed, current Odyssey owners

Liberty Media Group and the National Interfaith Cable Coalition will hold stakes of 32.5

percent and 22.5 percent, respectively. The NICC is a consortium of nearly 70 Protestant,

Jewish, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Evangelical and Pentecostal faith groups and

traditions. Currently, Liberty and NICC hold 49 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

Under the proposed deal, programming such as movies and

miniseries from Hallmark's and Henson's libraries -- such as ratings hits Moby

Dick and Merlin -- will be used to bolster Odyssey's schedule.

Henson and Hallmark have been looking for a way to make a

foray into a cable-network venture in the United States. In February, Henson hired former

Fox Kids Worldwide vice chairman Margaret Loesch as president of the Henson Television

Group. Under her purview, Henson is already partnering with Hallmark on The Kermit

Channel, a premium service that will launch in Latin America and Asia this fall.

Both Henson and Hallmark said they will be making an

announcement in the next few weeks about the future of Odyssey.

"It's a great deal," Palmer said.

"Odyssey has been an underperforming product ... [now] the service should go off like

a rocket."

In a prepared statement, the NICC said it will continue to

showcase its faith and values programming on Odyssey. Hallmark and Henson can't

completely revamp or abandon Odyssey's religious programming, because that would

violate the network's deals with operators.

Odyssey is already airing such off-network shows as Trapper

John, M.D. By adding more family-oriented fare, Odyssey will be joining two other

programmers that are gearing up as family channels in August -- Fox Family Channel and

Paxson Communications Corp.'s Pax Net.

A Liberty spokeswoman pointed out that Hallmark's and

Henson's $100 million investment in Odyssey highlights the value of its analog

distribution, as the network is in more than 30 million homes.

Officials at two of Odyssey's competitors in the

religious-programming arena -- INSP-The Inspirational Network and Trinity Broadcasting

Network -- were happy to hear about Hallmark's and Henson's investment in the

channel.

"We have gotten a lot of switch-outs [from

Odyssey]," said Tom Hohman, INSP's vice president of affiliate relations.

"Operators saw Odyssey abandoning the [religious] category. They want a network that

fills that genre 100 percent of the time."

Odyssey has been without a permanent president and CEO

since Garry Hill died last June. Hallmark and Henson are expected to bring in new

management.