Municipal Overbuild Hits 2nd Ohio Town

The city of Lebanon, Ohio, was set to begin commercial

service of its municipal cable overbuild today (March 8), following a 35-person beta-test

conducted over the past several weeks.

According to Jim Baldwin, deputy director of

telecommunications for the suburb of Cincinnati and Dayton, the Lebanon system is only the

second municipal overbuild in Ohio (see related story, this page). Both compete against

incumbent Time Warner Cable systems.

Part of the City of Lebanon Telecommunications System, the

cable service will be followed next month by a high-speed cable-modem service offered in

conjunction with a local Internet-service provider.

The network will also support automated meter reading for

the city's water and electric services. And the city is investigating whether it

makes economic sense to add a competitive phone service.

"We're a lot more excited about our data service

than about cable TV," Baldwin said. "Anybody can do cable TV."

Baldwin added that the municipal cable service would be

priced about 45 percent lower than what Time Warner currently charges locally.

A preliminary marketing study predicted that the

municipality could capture 90 percent of Time Warner's subscriber base if the service

were priced only 10 percent below the incumbent.

If Time Warner engages the municipality in a price war,

Baldwin predicted, nearby communities would be more inclined to offer competitive services

of their own.

While Lebanon has no plans to promote its service to other

towns, Baldwin acknowledged that Lebanon could generate additional revenues from its

headend if nearby towns expressed interest.

He said Lebanon's network was expected to see a profit

sometime next year, with 3,400 customers.

Baldwin added that smaller cities tend to get overlooked

when it comes to new technologies. With the new, $7 million network, "We're

buying our people time," he said. "They're getting [high-speed Internet]

services early."

Jennifer Mooney, vice president of public affairs for Time

Warner Cable's Cincinnati division, said the MSO will ultimately launch its Road

Runner high-speed-data service in Cincinnati-area towns, but she could not say when.

She added that it would be speculative to say whether Time

Warner would lower its cable prices to compete against the municipal service.

Time Warner counts more than 3,000 subscribers in a town

with a population of 11,500.

Coaxial Communications also serves roughly 500 customers in

a northeast corner of the city, Baldwin said.

The municipal network has already passed 7,500 homes,

Baldwin said, and 2,000 residents had preregistered for the service by early last week.

"We hope to get 4,000 subscribers" eventually,

Baldwin added.

The city of Lebanon has promised to televise every local

high-school football game, as well as additional sports and government events. The cable

service will also show local programming from both Dayton and Cincinnati broadcast

stations.