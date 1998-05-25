Muni Overbuild an Issue in Ohio Recall

A recall election in Lebanon, Ohio, this week may break the

political logjam preventing that community from building a municipally owned

telecommunications network.

Voters will be asked to decide whether to replace City

Councilwoman Mary Ann Cole with former Councilman John McComb, who supports the

construction of a $4.7 million network capable of competing for the city's 3,000

cable viewers.

If Cole is ousted, the makeup of the council would shift

from 4-3 against the network to 4-3 in favor, since McComb has said publicly that he will

vote to fund the project that city officials voted unanimously in August to authorize.

Since then, however, the project has fallen victim to

political infighting, culminating in opponents launching a bid to fire city manager

Richard Hayward, one of the architects behind the plan to build a city-owned network.

That plan is being undermined by People for a Brighter

Future, a citizen's group that set out to unseat Cole after she changed her position

on the issue.

"That's certainly part of it," McComb said,

noting that opponents were ignoring an informal survey that revealed that 86 percent of

Lebanon residents favored building a network that could compete with Time Warner Cable.

Cole was singled out because the other three members

opposing the project are new to the council. Ohio law states that an elected official

cannot be recalled in his or her first year.

If Cole survives the recall vote, the telecommunications

project will go before the voters in November.

Time Warner spokeswoman Jennifer Mooney said the MSO has

steered clear of the recall election, limiting itself to educating council members about

the company's investment in the community. It has also gone about upgrading the local

network and communicating with subscribers about new services that are available.

Meanwhile, the MSO remains at odds with the city's

director of telecommunications, alleging that he has refused to turn over public documents

detailing plans for the proposed network.

Jim Baldwin, who heads the Lebanon telecommunications

office, argued that the requested documents have not been created yet, in order to prevent

Time Warner from gaining a competitive advantage.

"I haven't done anything wrong," Baldwin

said. "The documents do not exist."

Baldwin said Time Warner is trying to characterize the

telecommunications project as a potential failure that could result in taxes being levied

to subsidize the network.

The proposed network would offer cable service for $20.98

per month, including franchise fees, compared with Time Warner's rate of $36.60,

which does not include franchise fees.

However, Baldwin said, the purpose behind the project is to

protect the city's customer base for municipal electrical service. With the Ohio

electrical market set to be deregulated in 2002, Lebanon must bundle new services with its

electrical offering or face losing customers to nearby communities like Cincinnati and

Dayton, Ohio.

"The fact that somebody might pay less for ESPN is

swell, but it's not the reason why we're doing this," Baldwin said.