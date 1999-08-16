Multichoice to Get Competition in S. Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa -- State-owned broadcast-signal

distributor Sentech is aiming to shake up the country's pay television market by

launching its own digital direct-to-home satellite service.

Sentech plans to launch the country's second

digital-DTH service next year on its newly launched Vivid platform. Vivid currently

transmits some of the country's terrestrial networks via satellite free-of-charge to

remote areas of the country.

Sentech is already in talks to partner with a local media

consortium to launch the pay TV service. While not yet confirmed, the company is widely

expected to team up with media and telecommunications group Union Alliance Media.

UAM CEO Anthony Glass said the company plans to become a

major television and radio operator in South Africa and throughout the continent. Through

its Africa Pay TV unit, UAM has broadcasting licenses in 11 African countries, and it

operates wireless pay TV services in three.

However, analysts have doubts about Sentech's ability

to successfully compete with the entrenched Multichoice DTH platform. Since 1985,

Multichoice Africa -- a unit of pay TV and technology group MIH Holdings Ltd. -- has

dominated pay TV in South Africa and southern Africa through its M-Net terrestrial pay

operation.

About five years ago, Multichoice launched its DStv

digital-satellite service across Africa, and it has had a lock on the market ever since.

DStv currently reaches about 300,000 households in South Africa and another 85,000 in 44

African countries.

Sentech has already made one attempt to challenge

Multichoice. Three years ago, it was involved in a failed project with state broadcaster

South African Broadcasting Corp. to launch an analog DTH service called Astrasat.

It's gotten back into the game now by swapping the

Astrasat analog decoder boxes that were originally distributed to customers for

Vivid's digital set-tops. Current Vivid set-top holders receive three SABC and two

commercial-broadcast networks free-of-charge.

Still, in the pay DTH realm, "Anyone attempting to

take on DStv will have to have deep pockets. The start-up costs for a pay TV service will

be anywhere between 500 million rand and R1 billion [$80 million and $160 million], and

programming rights are very expensive," one analyst said.

Another analyst said DStv had snapped up most of the prime

programming and sports rights, and it would be difficult for the Vivid bouquet to offer an

attractive lineup

Sebiletso Mokone-Matabane, Sentech's group executive

for corporate relations and development, said the company is also in talks with the

government's education department to launch a channel that would transmit material

ranging from formal and adult education to "edutainment" programming.

A channel dedicated to health services is also in the

pipeline, in conjunction with the government's health department, she added.