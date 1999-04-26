Multicasting Mixed with Set-Top VOD

XTV: It sounds like very soft-core video porn,

differentiated from XXX-TV.

But the only dirty little secret about XTV -- or

"Extended Television" -- is that it may offer a peek into Fox's digital-TV

agenda, with massive implications for the rearrangement of viewing and advertising

patterns.

At last week's National Association of

Broadcasters' Convention, News Data Systems (that's "News," as in

Murdoch's News Corp.) unveiled its XTV concept, which looks a lot like the TiVo and

Replay Networks technologies.

XTV envisions a digital set-top box with a huge hard drive

to store video programs. The unit will be "tightly integrated" with NDS'

conditional-access and copy-protection technologies.

NDS -- best-known as a fast-growing global supplier of

digital-broadcasting and compression technologies -- makes it clear that it won't

build the set-top boxes. Rather, it will seek consumer-electronics alliances, with an eye

toward market introduction next spring. Pricing and distribution plans are just beginning.

XTV is being positioned as broadcaster-friendly -- giving

stations a tool to send targeted advertising to viewers by downloading customized

commercials into the set-top box.

Not surprisingly, XTV was demonstrated in a showcase at the

NDS booth, adjacent to new interactive services such as Value@TV, a customized

direct-marketing feature available through datacast transmissions. NDS envisions Value@TV

being used to deliver on-demand coupons, order-entry functions and interactive program

features.

The XTV concept includes technology that will allow the

set-top box to identify viewing patterns, thereby creating a roster of favorite programs

that the customer can modify (add or delete shows).

Not surprisingly, at the NAB display, NDS showed a

"favorites" list including Sunday National Football League games, The

Simpsons, TheX-Files and Ally McBeal (all Fox shows).

And therein lies the master plan: Fox Broadcasting has

consistently enunciated a digital-TV agenda that is based on multicasting through its

digital-TV bandwidth. The Fox networks -- sports, family, news, movies -- could show up on

over-the-air channels in each market, cable retransmission notwithstanding.

Adding the XTV box -- which effectively puts

video-on-demand on a set-top server -- gives Fox, or any other broadcaster, the ability to

deliver a customized package of programs to every household.

Multiple Fox broadcasts could be beamed into and stored on

each box, enabling the household to create its own lineup for daily viewing. Of course,

the box could also pick up shows from many other sources.

XTV's security and conditional-access capabilities

(the NDS "VideoGuard" system) enable pay-per-view and other fee-generating

opportunities. Video-watermark and fingerprinting techniques can also be added for extra

security, which will presumably make the system more attractive to Hollywood (including

Fox and other studios) and to all program suppliers.

Blending targeted advertising and special features such as

"content tagging" makes the experience even richer. Indeed, NDS'

descriptions of how to implement XTV at the headend (cable, satellite or broadcast

location) stress the ability to incorporate features such as for news,

for a music channel or for a shopping channel.

It's interactive TV at the set-top: Viewers can jump

to whatever they want to see.

The digital storage -- presumably 15 hours or more, based

on current technology -- would put dozens of ready-to-view shows on the set-top, with more

constantly flowing in.

The random accessibility means that family members could

store and view different shows, and the conditional-access feature provides security

(including the ability to prevent kids from seeing adult shows).

Although NDS executives are deliberately vague about the

XTV rollout plan (including manufacturing licenses), and Fox officials haven't

commented about their XTV agenda, the high visibility of XTV underscores the changing

nature of TV's and NDS' efforts to get into the set-top space that TiVo, Replay

and their allies are rushing to fill.

At the NAB Convention, WebTV Networks and EchoStar

reaffirmed their vows (unveiled in January) for an integrated set-top box service,

offering similar download-and-store capability.

When asked how they will deal with the fast-growing number

of competitors, EchoStar's Charles Ergen declared, "Anything they can do,

we'll do better."

Meanwhile, the pioneers in this set-top VOD business are

adding to their arsenals.

For example, Replay has an Internet-access feature built

into its device -- not a Web browser, but an invisible capacity that enables the unit to

dial out and fetch specific video material from a remote server.

Replay can thus bring in a specific commercial, based on

the viewer profile, and store it on the hard drive. When a customer watches a show, the

specially selected commercial (for example, a sport-utility-vehicle or luxury-auto spot)

is displayed, based on the demographic information for that box.

Of course, that process assumes that the customer watches

any commercials. And that remains the next big challenge for set-top VOD, as ad-oriented

XTV must recognize.

