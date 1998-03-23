MTVN Promotes Ganot, Popkowski

New York -- MTV Networks last week promoted Harvey Ganot

and John Popkowski to presidents of MTVN ad sales worldwide and United States,

respectively, as a reward for their success on the international- and domestic-sales

fronts.

Ganot previously was international ad-sales president for

MTV: Music Television and VH1 and president of MTVN's advertising and promotion sales

in the United States, while Popkowski had been executive vice president of MTVN ad sales.

Ganot will continue to report to Tom Freston, MTVN's

chairman and CEO, while Popkowski continues reporting to Ganot.

Freston praised Ganot for, among other things, creating

multinational advertising alliances with marketers like Pepsi-Cola International, and

Popkowski for notching "marked ad-revenue growth" in each of the past six years

and hitting the $1 billion sales plateau last year. Under Popkowski, Nickelodeon began

locking in two-year sponsor commitments in 1995, and it has been extending them since

then.

Ganot will concentrate on MTV, VH1 and Nick globally, while

Popkowski will continue overseeing daily U.S. sales activities for those networks, as well

as for Nick at Nite and Nick at Nite's TV Land.