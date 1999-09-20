MTV Video Awards Ratings Rock

New York -- The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards show was

a hit, scoring as the highest-rated entertainment program in cable history, according to

Nielsen Media Research data supplied by MTV: Music Television.

The Sept. 9 awards telecast earned an 11.2 rating,

representing 8.2 million households. That rating -- a 37 percent increase over last

year's awards show -- was the highest ever for MTV, much less for its 16 years of

video-awards shows.

In MTV's target demographic -- 12- to 34-year-olds --

this year's awards show registered a 12.9 rating, reaching 7.9 million people in that

age group.

MTV held its three-hour awards ceremony at the Metropolitan

Opera House at Lincoln Center here. Some of the artists who appeared at the show, which

was hosted by comedian Chris Rock, were Madonna, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith

and TLC.

MTV has been on a ratings roll this year after overhauling

its programming.

In a prepared statement, MTV president Judy McGrath said,

"Because so many more people are watching [MTV] every day, we delivered a bigger

audience right out of the box."

McGrath added, "I'm most proud of the diversity

and creativity of the talent on the show. They truly reflect the moment in pop culture.

Where else do you see Buddy Hackett with The Blair Witch Project?"