MTV, VH1 Step Up Movie Production

Pasadena, Calif. -- Sister networks MTV: Music Television

and VH1 last week showcased new made-for-TV movies -- a programming arena they both just

entered -- as well as presenting a parade of new series each has in the works.

At the Television Critics Association winter tour here, MTV

opened its session with a campy live performance by a fictional boy band whose rise to

fame is chronicled in 2gether. The telepic, MTV's first, will debut Feb. 22

and air without commercials, newly promoted MTV president of programming Brian Graden

said.

The network's second original movie, Jailbait,

premieres April 16.

On a similar note, VH1 spent most of its TCA session

talking about its original-movie plans for this year. Two of Us, a fictional

depiction of Paul McCartney's visit with John Lennon at the Dakota long after the

Beatles broke up, will debut Feb. 1. Rock legend has it that Lennon turned McCartney away

when he came to see him in Manhattan. Adian Quinn plays McCartney and Jared Harris plays

Lennon.

In talking about VH1's plans, executive vice president

of programming Jeff Gaspin said his network has "become a movie studio."

According to Gaspin, "We premiered our first two films last summer. We've

increased that slate substantially this year, [to] eight to 10 films."

VH1 has a $100 million programming budget this year, Gaspin

said. And with 500 new hours of original programming, its primetime slate will be more

than 90 percent original, he added.

As part of its plans, VH1's Divas Live concert

will return in April with a new twist, according to Gaspin. "We're actually

going to have two concerts," he said. "The divas will take the stage first, and

then the men will get a chance in a concert we're calling 'Men Strike

Back.' Two concerts, one stage, a lot of attitude and a musical battle of the

sexes."

Gaspin then went on to briefly describe several new shows

VH1 has in the works: Pop-Up Quiz,a game show spinoff of Pop-Up Video;

Behind the Music2, where emerging musical artists will be profiled; and For the

Record, a documentary series on rock events and issues.

MTV will debut three series this month and next. The series

joining MTV's "10 Spot" block, which will be going to five full nights of

programming, are: Diary, a biography series on artists, premiering Feb. 16 at 10:30

p.m.; Senseless Acts of Video, a video stunt show, debuting Jan. 27 at 10:30 p.m.;

and The Lyricist Lounge Show, a hip-hop variety show, premiering Feb. 8 at 10:30

p.m.

MTV also unveiled its plans to award $1 million to the

caller who, in February, correctly identifies the 1 millionth video the network airs. The

network has calculated that the milestone music video will appear Feb. 26.

Graden -- the programming guru behind MTV's meteoric

ratings rise and its return to programming that revolves around music videos -- was

promoted just last week. He was previously MTV's executive vice president of

programming.

With his new title, Graden will actively seek ways to work

with MTV Online and to develop on-air programming that straddles the television and

Internet worlds. He will also help to develop new program ideas for MTV2.

The other crown jewel of the MTV Networks stable,

Nickelodeon, announced its new series plans at the TCA, as well.

The kids' network will debut Double Dare 2000,an updated version of one of Nick's first hits, Jan. 24. The show, which will air

weekdays at 5 p.m., will offer viewers a preview sneak peek Jan. 22, when its debut

episode runs at 9:30 p.m. during Nick's "Snick" block.

Jason Harris will serve as host of the show, which will be

produced at Nickelodeon's Studios in Orlando, Fla. The network ordered 65 half-hour

episodes.

Nick also has a second original series slated to premiere

March 11, Caitlin's Way, about a troubled Philadelphia teen sent to her

cousin's home in Montana to straighten out. But the half-hour series' regular

time slot will be Sundays at 8 p.m., where it will start airing March 12.