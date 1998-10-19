MTV to Tie Into Anti-Violence Campaign

MTV: Music Television president Judy McGrath went to

President Clinton's White House Summit on School Violence last week to unveil a

multifaceted anti-violence campaign aimed at its core youth audience, set to start in

January.

At the summit in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday, McGrath

said MTV will partner with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Department of Education and

others not just to raise awareness of the violence problem, but to offer effective

solutions, such as peer mentoring and conflict resolution.

Although MTV itself has been among the media outlets

criticized by some for being part of the problem, for showcasing rap and heavy metal music

videos that glorify violence and mistreatment of women, McGrath disputed that view during

an interview.

"I completely take issue [with the idea] that violence

plays a part in our programming. It does rap a disservice" to say that it offers

gratuitous violence, she said, adding, "Music has always been about social

issues."

McGrath said she envisioned this campaign running "at

least two years" and costing millions of dollars due not only to production

costs, but also to the loss of ad revenues when these commercial-free shows pre-empt

regular programming.

The main umbrella theme will be "Fight for Your

Rights" (the title for some recent MTV News shows), she said, but "Take a Stand

Against Violence" may also identify some special MTV programming. Public-service

announcements will be the other major on-channel facet.

Off-channel, grassroots events will range from concerts to

debates and forums that operators can sponsor locally, McGrath said, adding that she would

not rule out appropriate advertiser tie-ins, as well. There will also be an Internet

component, McGrath noted.

MTV and MTV News will target the three main types of youth

violence separately: violence and weapons in the schools (with related programming slated

for spring 1999); gangs and other street violence (summer); and sexual violence (due in

fall 1999).

McGrath said MTV will also partner with: the Recording

Industry Association of America, on a tie-in compact disc featuring music and interviews

with performers on the violence issue; the American Psychological Association, which will

produce a news program on "Warning Signs" for violence; and the federal

government, the National Endowment of the Arts and Colin Powell's America's Promise

mentoring project, on a "Youth Action Guide."

This guide available via a special 800 number that

will be promoted on MTV throughout 1999 will outline ways that young people can

help to solve the violence problem.

Citing a recent Penn & Schoen poll commissioned by MTV,

McGrath said violence ranks as "the No. 1 concern, far and away" among 12- to

34-year-olds the population segment most affected by violence, and also the music

network's core audience. MCN