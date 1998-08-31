MTV Shakes Up Music Dept.

In tune with a restructuring that eliminated 20 jobs, and

looking to tweak its music-video rotation and to break out more acts, MTV: Music

Television recruited a radio consultant as its senior vice president of music, officials

said last week.

Tom Calderone, currently with Jacobs Media in Detroit, will

join MTV Oct. 1 and report to Brian Graden, MTV's executive vice president of

programming. In addition to consulting, Calderone is a veteran of two alternative-music

radio stations: WDRE in New York and WHFS in Washington, D.C.

Calderone's appointment follows a restructuring at the

music network that resulted in 20 jobs being scotched and another 20 being created,

according to an MTV spokeswoman. Many of those changes -- instituted by MTV president Judy

McGrath and general manager Van Toffler -- came in the network's music department,

relating to talent and record labels, where there has been turnover.

The announcement of Calderone's appointment came days

after Ken Benson, MTV's vice president of programming, gave notice that he planned to

leave in September, for personal reasons. And Patti Galluzzi, MTV's senior vice

president of talent and music, also tendered her resignation, reportedly after learning of

Calderone's hiring.

Although Calderone's specialty has been alternative

music, Graden said there are no plans to shift MTV into that direction musically.

"Our core target is not alternative," Graden

said. "Our job is not to support one [music] genre over another ... I look at Tom and

his exposure to alternative, but it's the science of programming that's

important."

Graden added that the Calderone is basically taking over

Andy Schuon's former slot. "We had never really replaced Andy," Graden

said.

Schuon, former executive vice president of programming,

quit MTV in November following a management reshuffling in which Toffler was promoted.

Calderone, who couldn't be reached for comment, will

oversee music and artist relations, talent bookings and the actual scheduling of videos.

"We have to play what the audience wants to

hear," Graden said. "But we also want to make history and break acts. We have to

do both."

When Calderone comes on board, both Michele Dix, vice

president of music and talent programming, and Lewis Largent, vice president of music,

will report to him. As part of the restructuring, Largent has been given additional

responsibilities as a liaisonto the labels and over the selection of which videos

MTV airs.

Since he was promoted in December, Graden has masterminded

a number of programming changes at MTV -- mainly introducing a slate of primetime series

that hinge on music videos, as well as other music-related programming.

There have been some positive results. In the second

quarter, MTV earned a 0.7 rating in primetime, up 17 percent from the prior year's

0.6, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Some record-label executives have complained that MTV is

airing fewer generic music-video hours. But Graden argued that the packaged music-video

programs that MTV is airing now -- the new primetime shows centering around videos, such

as Total Request -- are posting double and triple the ratings of the generic

music-video blocks.

"Today, more people are watching more music

videos," he said, maintaining that this helps both MTV and the record labels.

Calderone's hiring sparked a positive reaction from at

least one record executive.

"Tom's a seasoned radio programmer who, over the

years, has demonstrated his passion for music," said Steve Leeds, senior vice

president of promotion for Universal Records. "It's always been Tom's thing

to break new artists. He can use MTV as a vehicle to expose them."