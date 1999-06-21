MTV, CNN Reveal Upcoming Launches

Chicago -- News of several new international-channel

launches emerged last week at Multichannel News International's "Ground

Breaker" luncheon.

The event -- which honored individuals and companies for

their contributions to international pay TV -- was held here in conjunction with the

National Show.

Time Warner Inc. vice chairman Ted Turner said Cable News

Network will launch a dedicated channel in Turkey through a partnership with local

television company Dogan Media Group.

Turner said the venture will involve "little financial

risk" for Time Warner. "We contribute revenue, our global material and

expertise, and we get one-half of the network for doing it," he added.

Turner received MNI's "Gran Prix Ground

Breaker" award for the greatest all-around contribution to the international pay TV

industry.

MTV Networks chairman and CEO Tom Freston, who also spoke

at the luncheon, revealed that kids' channel Nick Jr. plans to launch a British

version -- its first international endeavor. Most of the product currently running on Nick

Jr. in the United States will be used in the United Kingdom, Freston said.

The channel isn't likely to migrate to many other

overseas markets, he added, noting that the digital environment developing in the United

Kingdom made it a fertile ground for the channel.

Freston also said MTVN is planning as many as three new

music services in India, having secured space on the new digital direct-to-home platform

planned by Zee TV.

MTV and Nickelodeon received MNI's "Ground

Breaker" award for best global programmer.

Turner and Freston didn't specify when their channels

will bow.

Other 1999 "Ground Breaker Award" winners

included Canada's Shaw Communications Inc. in the technology category;

UnitedGlobalCom (formerly United International Holdings Inc.) for top systems company; SET

India for best local programmer; Multichannel Advertising Bureau International managing

director Connie Pettit in the advertising category; and Latin American Pay Television

Service president Genaro Rionda for top marketer.