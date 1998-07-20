MTV Channels Expanding in Asia

New York -- As MTV Networks finally announced plans to

provide Asia with two versions of its Nickelodeon channel, officials there also said MTV:

Music Television was likely to increase its commitment to Korea.

Nickelodeon has been conspicuous in its absence in

launching channels in Asia, although it's been researching the region for years.

Indeed, outside of the partial-channel feed of Turner International's Cartoon

Network, the world's most populous continent has lacked a full-fledged

children's channel of any kind. But last week, Nickelodeon announced that it has

earmarked fourth-quarter launches for an English-language channel in the Philippines --

where English is widely spoken -- and a Japanese-language service in Japan.

Nickelodeon is following a pattern established in Latin

America, where it has refrained from announcing the debuts of channels until at least one

key distribution deal is nailed down. In the Philippines, that pact is with the

country's largest MSO, Asian Cable Communications Inc.; and in Japan, its agreement

is with direct-to-home service DirecTv Japan. Neither agreement involves equity: They are

purely distribution plays.

Neither of those two markets has escaped the Asian

financial crises unscathed. The yen has plummeted dramatically, and Philippine operators

have cited their country's economic woes in attempting to renegotiate carriage rates.

What's more, the advertising market for kids'-related products in Asia is

relatively poor when compared with other regions -- a major reason why Nick concentrated

its launch efforts on other areas of the world first.

Zenith Media Group recently reported that it has downgraded

the overall advertising potential for Japan alone in coming years. For example, across all

media, the drop is expected to be 4 percent in 2000, compared with 1999 results. Overall,

Zenith is wiping $1 billion off the media-advertising-revenue books for Japan by that

year.

But Herb Scannell, Nick's president, and Jeffrey Dunn,

its chief operating officer, remained bullish on the prospects for pay television in both

the Philippines and Japan, and they said the economics of the deals that they forged made

the timing right.

Separately, Bill Roedy, president of MTV Networks

International, noted that the regionalized Asian services for MTV are showing huge,

double-digit revenue growth, although they have yet to break even. He expects breakeven to

occur in about two years, or five years after MTV Asia's relaunch in May 1995. And

Roedy insisted that the company's recent decision to drop its effort to find a new

partner in the region through investment bank Goldman Sachs & Co. was not based on a

lack of potential allies, but on the realization that the Asian unit was doing so well

that it didn't need the assist.

Roedy also said MTV is negotiating to acquire an equity

stake in Korean music channel M-Net, which currently licenses some programming from MTV.

M-Net is currently owned by Cheil Jedang, the large holding firm that has also invested in

Hollywood studio DreamWorks SKG. Cheil recently diluted its investment in DreamWorks

because of the impact that the Korean currency devaluation has had on Cheil's bottom

line.

But Roedy explained that MTV's potential buy into the

Korean music channel is motivated by changes in Korean media laws. In response to

International Monetary Fund prodding, the government has relaxed regulations that

previously barred overseas companies from investing in TV services.