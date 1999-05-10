MTV Adds Video Series
New York -- MTV: Music Television will premiere five new
music-video-based series this summer, with four of them slated to air during a morning
block, officials said last week.
The fifth show, Making the Video,is set to
air during MTV's "10 Spot" block, and it premieres June 28 at 10:30 p.m.
MTV's new weekday-morning music block starts June 1
with: Spankin' New, a daily strip at 9:30 a.m. that will feature new videos; The
Hot Spot, a strip at 10 a.m. for pop-music fans; The Beat Suite,an 11
a.m. strip that features harder-edged hip-hop videos; and Dance Planet, a half-hour
show airing at noon that takes viewers to dance clubs around the world.
MTV also said it has four new series set for the fall: Head
Trip, Hip-Hop Nation, Master Works and Web Riot.
The music network has also commissioned pilots for Diary,
which is meant to unlock intimate moments in celebrities' lives, and Phenomenon,
which traces artists' "overnight" success by visiting their hometowns and
high schools.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.