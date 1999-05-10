MTV Adds Video Series

New York -- MTV: Music Television will premiere five new

music-video-based series this summer, with four of them slated to air during a morning

block, officials said last week.

The fifth show, Making the Video,is set to

air during MTV's "10 Spot" block, and it premieres June 28 at 10:30 p.m.

MTV's new weekday-morning music block starts June 1

with: Spankin' New, a daily strip at 9:30 a.m. that will feature new videos; The

Hot Spot, a strip at 10 a.m. for pop-music fans; The Beat Suite,an 11

a.m. strip that features harder-edged hip-hop videos; and Dance Planet, a half-hour

show airing at noon that takes viewers to dance clubs around the world.

MTV also said it has four new series set for the fall: Head

Trip, Hip-Hop Nation, Master Works and Web Riot.

The music network has also commissioned pilots for Diary,

which is meant to unlock intimate moments in celebrities' lives, and Phenomenon,

which traces artists' "overnight" success by visiting their hometowns and

high schools.