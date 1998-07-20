MSOs: We Want More Local Avails!

Denver -- Cable operators need more local ad-avail time

from networks, according to Ajit Dalvi, senior vice president of programming and strategy

at Cox Communications Inc.

Using the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau's Local

Cable Sales Management Conference here last week as his bully pulpit, Dalvi fired the

first public shot of what could become the latest tense war of words between networks and

operators.

Dalvi's avails crusade garnered the support of two

other senior-management MSO executives on the same panel that closed the CAB's

conference: Julie Dexter Berg, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at

MediaOne, and Lou Borelli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Marcus

Cable Co. L.P.

Borelli said he, too, would like to see the networks

"squeeze out a little more inventory" for affiliates. Berg concurred, but she

hinted that it won't be easy. Initial reaction from network ad-sales executives

confirmed her suspicions.

"The negotiating table has become increasingly

tense," as networks and affiliates haggle over programming issues, she observed.

Asked by moderator Filemon Lopez, senior vice president of

ad sales at Comcast Corp.'s Comcast Cable Communications, what networks could do for

operators beyond what they are already doing, Dalvi asked for one extra minute of local

time per hour.

Most networks now give affiliates two minutes hourly for

local sale. Exceptions include: Animal Planet, CNBC, Comedy Central, ESPN Classic Sports,

Fox News Channel, FX, Nick at Nite's TV Land, Sci-Fi Channel, Speedvision and Turner

Network Television (three minutes each); and CBS TeleNoticias (five), according to the

CAB's "1998 Cable Network Profiles."

When asked for his reaction to Dalvi's call, John

Silvestri, USA Networks Inc.'s executive vice president of ad sales, said,

"There are no plans to change our allocation to affiliates."

At Black Entertainment Television, Louis Carr, executive

vice president of sales, said, "I don't think that's happening at

BET." Others were less talkative. A vice president at an upscale network said,

"I know nothing of it," while another at a midsized network would not comment.

At a time when local sales are surging, operators are

hungry for more inventory to sell.

Of course, networks are reluctant to give up time when

they, too, are enjoying a banner sales year, having just about wrapped up cable's

upfront, with volume soaring from the year-ago level of $2.3 billion to as high as $2.8

billion.

In the absence of extra avails from networks, operators are

bolstering their local inventory in another way, Dalvi said -- by using digital

ad-insertion technology to increase the number of insertable channels. The extra time

would help operators to pay for the new equipment, as well.

Dalvi also complained that "a fundamental

problem" is that the networks' costs per thousand homes (CPMs) are "too

low."

But network executives said that complaint was unrealistic,

and that it fails to take into account advertiser and agency resistance. Many major

networks, they said, asked for considerably higher CPMs during the upfront, with several

seeking increases into the double-digits.

Ad-agency buyers and their clients balked and bargained

those rate hikes downward, one network executive said. Consequently, as various buyers and

sellers have said during the 1998-99 upfront marketplace, the cable networks' overall

CPM-increase range wound up between 5 percent and 11 percent, with A&E Network and

Discovery Channel in the elite bracket, commanding upticks in the 10 percent to 11 percent

range. A year ago, some recalled, cable's CPM growth was closer to the 4 percent to 9

percent range.

Network cable's boom isn't over yet, said Dave

Cassaro, senior vice president of ad sales at E! Entertainment Television. The third- and

fourth-quarter scatter market is off to "an active and healthy start," despite

coming right after a hefty upfront, he said. But other sales executives worried that the

General Motors Corp. strike could hurt scatter sales.

In yet another sales controversy, BET has been pressing for

CPM upticks averaging 25 percent in this upfront, Carr said, as a way to eliminate what it

sees as the disparity between BET and other networks with similar delivery among teens or

other young demographic sectors, like MTV: Music Television and VH1.

"Just to get in the door and educate [buyers] on the

African-American audience, we had to do deals that weren't win-win or good for BET.

Now, we're asking them to be fair -- [as in] favorable adjustment in rates,"

Carr said.

He termed the nearly done upfront "pretty

successful," especially among packaged goods, movies and music clients.

An executive at another network said, "BET's been

selling so cheap for so many years, and now it's trying for big increases." Two

others agreed that BET had "undersold" itself for years, although one major

buyer said BET asking for hefty increases "has not been our experience." Most

likely, he said, BET -- like some other networks -- asked for bigger CPM hikes from

"bottom-feeders," or accounts previously paying low CPMs.