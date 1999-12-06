MSOs Turn Backs on Revenue Splits

When interactive-television vendors began hawking their

products to cable operators a few years ago, most offered turnkey solutions in exchange

for giving MSOs a cut of the revenue generated from the services.

Some operators looking to get interactive products to

market without having to worry about handling the operations side of services went for the

revenue splits, letting companies such as WorldGate Communications Inc. sell

interactive-television services to subscribers using their own proprietary technologies

and brands.

But now, some top MSOs -- including Cox Communications Inc.

and AT&T Broadband & Internet Services -- are shunning deals that entail revenue

splits. Since they expect interactive television to be a key revenue driver for the

future, Cox and AT&T Broadband executives said they'd prefer to buy the hardware

and software and decide the pricing and branding themselves, and not share revenue with

the vendor.

"The idea of a company like WorldGate telling us what

the pricing would be is not something that we're that excited about," Cox

interactive-services product manager Braxton Jarratt said. "We want to set the

prices. We want to brand the services. We don't want to have a content offering

that's cookie-cutter, off-the-shelf. There are so many things that have to change for

many of these services to be rolled out."

AT&T Broadband wants to buy the interactive-television

hardware and software and pay vendors flat fees for their services, similar to how the MSO

pays cable networks license fees, said Laurie Priddy, president of AT&T

Broadband's interactive-services group.

"I just prefer to buy the technology, and I think that

some companies are starting to recognize that this is a very typical cable-industry

model," Priddy said.

Indeed, while not everyone is dropping the revenue-split

model, interactive-television vendors from Wink Communications Inc. to ICTV Inc. said they

are their revamping their business models to make their products more attractive to cable

operators.

Wink still seeks to strike deals involving revenue splits,

offering to share 4 percent to 10 percent of revenue generated from its service with the

operator, "based on the level of commitment to Wink," president and CEO Maggie

Wilderotter said.

But while Wink initially planned to charge MSOs monthly

license fees, working out to roughly $3,000 per 100,000 households, those license fees

have been waived, Wilderotter said.

"That's how we position it today," she

added. "There are no upfront fees. We're really counting on the back-end

transactional revenue to be the difference for how everyone makes money in this

business."

Wink offers subscribers enhanced-television services that

allow them to view statistics or control camera angles during Wink-enhanced programming.

Wink's service also offers subscribers electronic-commerce options, and it allows

advertisers to deliver targeted advertising to subscribers, which, Wilderotter said, will

be the company's core business.

The company gets about $3.50 per transaction from products

bought through Wink, and it shares that revenue with the operator, she added.

Wink said it reaches 100,000 households through deployments

on Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Comcast Corp. and InterMedia Partners

systems.

As of November, all Wink deployments were through

advanced-analog set-tops. Wilderotter said Wink deployments will be split 50-50 by the end

of the year between advanced-analog and digital set-tops, and she expects advanced analog

to comprise only 5 percent of Wink deployments by the second quarter of 2000.

The company, which launched in 1996, expects to turn a

profit in 2002, she added.

Source Media Inc. offers MSOs revenue splits for deploying

its Interactive Channel Internet service -- the operator keeps 65 percent and Source keeps

35 percent. But IC president Tom Oliver said he's willing to change that model if

it's economical for both IC and the operator.

"There needs to be a successful profit for each party.

There are piles of ways of structuring it so that happens, whether it's a revenue

split or a fixed license fee," he added.

IC's only deployments to date are with Insight

Communications Co. Inc., which formed a joint venture with Source in November.

Source contributed its "VirtualModem 2.5"

software, IC's navigator, the "SourceGuide" electronic programming guide

and its "LocalSource" content, and Insight invested $13 million for a 50 percent

stake in the venture. Insight also bought 6 percent of Source stock for $12 million.

Oliver said he's open to selling equity stakes in the

company to other MSOs in exchange for carriage. "We would consider that if it was a

good way for an operator to build the business and get a return," he added.

IC has about 3,000 subscribers on Insight's Rockford,

Ill., system. The service will be rolled out to Insight's remaining systems next

year, Oliver said

ICTV said it has radically changed its strategy to meet

demands from cable operators. The company, originally a gaming vendor, launched a service

last year that offers Internet access through the television to cable systems using analog

set-tops.

But only two cable operators went for the analog product,

which requires them to set aside three 6-megahertz channels. So in September, ICTV

chairman Robert Clasen said the company switched gears to focus on selling a digital

product to MSOs, which would require them to set aside one 6-MHz channel for the service.

"We would be happy to sell the analog product, but the

whole cable industry has gone with a complete digital focus, which is fine," Clasen

said.

ICTV is targeting all MSOs upgrading to digital --

especially MSOs that have rolled out or plan to roll out low-end digital set-tops like

General Instrument Corp.'s "DCT-1000." Part of the company's pitch,

Clasen said, is that it's more economical to deploy Internet access through ICTV than

it is through expensive digital set-tops like GI's "DCT-5000" or

Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s "Explorer 5000."

ICTV offered a revenue-share model similar to

WorldGate's for the analog product, "but that won't work for digital,"

Clasen said.

The company's plan is to sell racks of PCs to

operators, which would install them at system headends to run the service. What's the

catch? One PC can accommodate only one ICTV subscriber using the service at a time.

"We have more than enough capacity," Clasen

insisted, explaining that not every subscriber with access to ICTV would use the service

simultaneously. He noted that only 6 percent of America Online Inc. subscribers use AOL

simultaneously during peak-usage periods.

Installation costs -- which mostly entail locating racks of

PCs at headends -- would average $80 per subscriber, he added.

"You have two choices," Clasen said, explaining

his strategy. "You can have a rack of [PCs] built for the Internet, or you can have

millions of boxes built on Motorola [Inc.] chips with proprietary middleware."

ICTV said it's also flexible with operators, basically

giving them the option to package and price the service any way they see fit, including

charging subscribers $5 per month for the service, or even giving it away free-of-charge.

"One of the things you can do is simply give out the

product, maybe give away five hours [per month] and e-mail for free or you can let

them surf the Net with [time] restrictions," Clasen said.

ICTV has had talks with the top seven MSOs, but it

hasn't struck any deals for its digital product. "Unfortunately, there's no

champion for this among cable operators yet, but we're going to convince a couple of

them," Clasen said.

While Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV Networks unit's

800,000-subscriber count leads all companies selling Internet access through the

television, WorldGate's 13,000 subscribers top the list of companies selling

broadband Internet access to the television.

WorldGate's latest push is the $100

"SURFview" analog set-top it developed with GI, and a similar box it is working

on with S-A. The SURFview box, which can offer WorldGate's Internet-access service,

is set to roll out during the first quarter.

"Now you can attack the 75 percent of cable homes that

don't have a box," WorldGate chairman Hal Krisbergh said.

The SURFview set-top can also be deployed in homes with

digital set-tops, he added, pointing to research that says 70 percent of digital-cable

subscribers have two set-tops.

Charging subscriber $5 per month for WorldGate, cable

operators could amortize the cost of the set-top in seven years, Krisbergh said, adding,

"This is universal access."

While WorldGate continues to push its revenue-share model,

middleware vendor OpenTV Inc. said it isn't having much luck with its model, adding

that international affiliates are more interested in it.

"Most of the U.S. cable operators we met with

aren't terribly interested in shared-revenue models," OpenTV senior vice

president of worldwide sales and delivery Tom Jackson said. "We've been creative

in proposing a more traditional programming model -- pennies per sub, per month, on a

fixed basis, maybe with some upfront development costs."

OpenTV said its software has been deployed on 4.3 million

set-tops worldwide, including News Corp.'s British Sky Broadcasting Group plc unit in

the United Kingdom.

An agreement with EchoStar Communications Corp. -- which

plans to deploy set-tops featuring an OpenTV EPG and a weather application -- is the

company's only deal in the U.S. market to date.

"We see the cable guys moving quite aggressively to

interactive television," Jackson said, adding that the company has 10 deals "in

the pipeline," which OpenTV will announce around the time of the Western Show.

"One of the reasons why they want OpenTV is that

we're mature, we're real, we have real products to deploy," he added.

OpenTV may have a tough shot selling its product to Cox,

which owns a stake in competitor Liberate Technologies.

"We're definitely a fan of Liberate. But if

it's a bad business or a bad product, any investment that we have in a company

won't force us to make a bad decision," Jarratt said.

He added that Cox can use Liberate to offer Internet access

to the television and enhanced-television applications. The MSO is testing Wink's

technology in its Palos Verdes, Calif., system.

Cox hasn't committed to rolling out products from any

vendors, including Liberate, Jarratt said. But no matter which companies it selects, the

services will be sold as "primarily a Cox brand," he added.

Interactive services may be sold as an extension of the

MSO's digital-cable package, or they may incorporate the Cox@Home brand, he said.

What feature of interactive television will make it a

must-have for Cox subscribers? "For a while, I think we're going to ride the

backs of that core [digital-cable] service," Jarratt said. "But we are hoping

that some sort of Web/Internet access will drive penetration further."

Cox plans to spend most of 2000 testing products and

developing relationships with vendors, Jarratt said, adding, "2001 is really the year

when we start rolling it out as fast as we can."

AT&T Broadband still hasn't decided which

applications it will roll out through GI's DCT-5000 digital set-top next year, Priddy

said. "We're in the integration phase," she added. "It's probably

one of the most exciting times here."

Priddy emphasized that AT&T Broadband would prefer to

cut deals with vendors that base their products on Internet standards, rather than relying

on vendors' proprietary software or plug-ins.

She added that San Francisco-based B3TV -- which uses the

vertical-blanking interval and Internet overlays to deliver enhanced advertising, similar

to Wink's product -- is the type of model she's looking for.

"It's hard to put in plug-ins for Wink and

ACTV," Priddy said. "I can look at B3TV, and it fits right into my platform --

it's almost a no-brainer," she added, noting that AT&T Broadband

doesn't have a deal with B3TV.

B3TV is pitching its product to programmers and advertisers

that will be charged a flat fee for using the service, CEO David Kaiser said. The company

is also marketing the product to cable operators that can use it to enhance local ad

sales, he added.