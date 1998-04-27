MSOs: Sprint PCS Talks Ongoing

Kansas City, Mo. -- Officials at cable MSOs involved

in the Sprint PCS wireless joint venture said there was little new to say about talks

that, as has been previously reported, might lead to the creation of public stock in the

million-subscriber service.

Sprint Corp., which owns 40 percent of the venture, has

been trying to restructure the venture with partners Tele-Communications Inc. (30

percent), Comcast Corp. (15 percent) and Cox Communications Inc. (15 percent) for months.

Sprint would like to increase its stake in the nationwide venture.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that

Sprint was in talks with its partners to turn Sprint PCS into a publicly traded tracking

stock. But cable officials said that report just reiterated what they have been saying for

a while.

The cable companies would like to cash in at least some of

what they see as accumulated equity in the venture, which has spent some $4 billion to

date. TCI chairman John Malone said in March that the dynamics of the venture changed last

year when Sprint spent more than $500 million on its own for additional wireless spectrum

for the service. The four companies jointly bought the initial spectrum for the service at

auction three years ago.

Also in March, TCI president Leo J. Hindery Jr. said he

thought the restructuring talks would be wrapped up in a month or so. Cox and TCI

officials said last week they didn't believe anything had been resolved since then.

Cox vice president for public affairs David Andersen added

that Cox was "very pleased with the invesment" and "confident in the

management team that is in place. And we're glad that we have been able to attach our

[personal-communications-services license] in Southern California with a venture like this

that will have a national presence."