MSO Web Sites Reviewed: They Get It

They get it. They really get it. That's what a review of 23

Web sites produced by or for MSOs says about cable and the Web.

Among the trends: customized channel guides for each

system, with links to the increasing number of programming Web sites; detailed

troubleshooting instructions; "Cable in the Classroom" (CIC) areas; and online

customer-service-feedback forms.

Despite the accomplishments, most of the Web sites still

show considerable room for improvement. Only two -- Cablevision Systems Corp.'s and

Classic Cable's -- hit the ball out of the park in each of the five categories used as a

basis for the reviews: style, usability, content, customer service and business resources.

The sites were rated on a scale of one through five, with

five representing the best score. The score with each review represents the average of the

five areas mentioned above.

http://www.adelphia.com/

Adelphia Communications Corp.

Visit this site to find out about Adelphia's PowerLink

high-speed-data service or the company's finances, but don't expect to learn much about

its cable services. The most relevant pages may be "Digital Destinations" -- a

useful guide of links to programming Web sites -- and the site's feedback form. It's a

start, with lots of room for growth. [3.0]



http://www.bresnan.com/



Bresnan Communications

A snazzy site that's much more than good looks. The

easy-to-find, easy-to-use site index is one way to jump in if you're looking for a

specific item.

Bresnan offers a gateway to the National Cable Television

Association/Tech Corp.'s "Web Teacher" package, which was designed for K-12

teachers and students, but which is valuable to anyone who needs to learn more about being

a good Net consumer. Other offerings include an explanation of the "family-friendly

ratings" system, information about media literacy and a considerable amount about

CIC.

The "Customer Kit" includes customer service, an

explanation of programming packages and troubleshooting for technical glitches. This spot

is also one of the few low points on the Bresnan site -- no programming guide, no channel

guide and no prices. A links page is in the works. Despite the shortcomings, this site

could be used as a model for operators that are looking at starting a Web site. [4.2]



http://www.cableamerica.com/



CableAmerica

Someone at CableAmerica likes moving parts. A twirling

"new" button and a marquee scrolling across the bottom may distract more than

they help. The front page is long and unwieldy. The main attraction is an image map of the

United States with CableAmerica's states highlighted.

Moving the navigation bar from the bottom to the first

screen of information would be a big plus. There are link pages for programming and the

cable industry, but not by system. The best item might be "Lake Cam," a view of

Lake Superior from the town of Eagle Harbor, Mich., which is updated every 15 minutes. It

airs continuously on Channel 43 in Eagle Harbor. This site is another good start that

could be an even better site in time. [2.6]

http://www.kbunktv.com/

Cable TV of the Kennebunks

An animated cable line and a busy background make this site

a little tough to read. This site offers a potentially valuable service by allowing

subscribers to send in local-access bulletin-board announcements by e-mail.

Prospective advertisers can find considerable useful

information about ad sales and video-production services. There are plenty of nice

touches, too, like the programming index that lists channels by number and by subject; the

page of possible channel additions that asks for subscribers' input; and links organized

by topic. With only a couple of changes, this site could jump up several notches. [2.0]

http://www.cablevision.com/

Cablevision Systems Corp.

Cablevision's site is uncluttered and visually appealing.

The front page fits on one screen and provides multiple entry points.

Click on the Rainbow emblem, and the Rainbow Media Holdings

Inc. section quickly appears, with nuggets about each division or service and links to

those online. The site is easy to navigate, but jammed with readable information ranging

from consumer to corporate.

The technical-help section has good tips, but it also urges

customers with certain problems to call the Cablevision repair office instead of trying to

fix it themselves. Products, services and pricing are organized by system. Program

listings are customized through a link to Total TV's Web site (http://www.totaltv.com).

Web-site manager Jennifer Thayer keeps a bulletin board of Cablevision news and events

under a "What's New?" heading, with links to more details. Cablevision also

sports a comprehensive e-mail directory that reaches throughout the company. [5.0]



http://www.chartercom.com



Charter Communications Inc.

This site is easy to navigate, but some visitors may be put

off by the constantly changing images in its television screen. The program guide is a

work in progress. The customer-service information is detailed, and the "Charter

Zone" is like a clubhouse for subscribers with a message from the CEO, games and news

about Charter.

"Charter FAQs" [frequently asked questions] offer

troubleshooting and a cable glossary. If there's a feedback form for customers, it isn't

obvious, but it's better not to offer one if the system isn't in place to follow through.

Information about the business itself is not very deep. [3.2]



http://www.classiccable.com



Classic Cable

The photo of a cable repairman that graces the front page

should dispel any negative images of the type propagated by Microsoft Corp. chairman Bill

Gates at a recent conference. Straightforward, this site can be viewed with older browsers

-- a plus for many consumers.

Graphically pleasing and extremely usable, the content

covers just about anything that a current or prospective subscriber needs to know.

Subscribers can even order service, upgrade services or report problems by e-mail. And

executive e-mail addresses are published. Links are divided by kids, cable-related, local

and teachers/parents. [5.0]



http://www.coaxial.net/



Coaxial Communications

Good intentions, but this site could use some editing.

Several parts are still under construction. The customer-service area provides lucid

answers and graphics for "What if?" woes. One page provides a list of

"Cable Saver Card" merchants, some with links to Coaxial ads about their

services.

A navigation bar at the top makes it easy to move about the

site, but a Java applet caused several system crashes. A page called

"Production" is a collection of pictures with no text to explain the process.

[2.8]



http://www.comcast.com/



Comcast Corp.

The designers are quite clear about this site's mission: It

is a corporate site, intended primarily for investor relations and human resources. It

fulfills that mission, but that's not enough in today's Internet world. Without an equally

useful consumer site, Comcast is only part of the way there.

A printable map shows Comcast locations, but, unlike those

on other cable-company sites, it is not a potentially more useful image map. It does have

links to other Comcast cable-related sites, but those sites offer little aimed at

consumers.

The chief exception is the Comcast@Home pop-up page, which

leads to a consumer site for the company's cable-modem Internet service. Those pages look

nifty, with bold black, red and white graphics and text, but they loaded sluggishly at

24,000 baud and on an ISDN (integrated services digital network) connection. [3.4]



http://www.cox.com/



Cox Communications Inc.

The busy-looking Cox site is surprisingly pedestrian for a

corporation with its own interactive-media division.

A site doesn't have to be flashy, or even have lots of

bells and whistles -- in fact, that can detract from its mission -- but it can be designed

with a front page that fits on one screen instead of sliding just a little out of sight.

There's high-profile information on Cox@Home, the company's

high-speed Internet service; a feedback form; a fair amount of information by system; and

links to other Cox Web sites. You can learn more about Cox by watching a QuickTime movie

and by scanning a timeline about the corporate history.

There's a searchable press-release archive, plenty of

information about technology and clear signs that this is very much a work in progress.

Visitors can fill out a survey that will help Cox to develop its interactive online

customer-care area. Cox's Omaha, Neb., system appears to be a test site for the

password-secured technology. [4.3]



http://www.harron.com/



Harron Communications Corp.

Simple but well-organized and to the point, this site

offers consumers the incredibly useful service of system-specific channel guides with

appropriate programming links, including local channels, packaging and pricing information

for each system. The site uses the opportunity to provide a detailed comparison between

cable and satellite dishes with a special feedback form. This is a strictly

consumer-oriented site. [3.0]



http://www.jic.com/



Jones Intercable Inc.

Jones is developing a new Web site. Landing on the main

address for now brings up an offer for the MSO to send an e-mail notice when the new site

is ready, but the link to submit your name and address doesn't work. In the meantime, the

old index to the site still works -- http://www.jic.com/oldindex.

http://www.marcuscable.com/

Marcus Cable Co. L.P.

Memo to Webmasters and editors: If you're going to use

press releases on the front page of a Web site, make sure that they're current. This

frames-based site had a press release about an April 16 event leading the page 10 days

after the event in question. This could have been turned into an advantage by using a

picture of chairman and CEO Jeffrey A. Marcus actually performing service calls on the day

in question. And the newsletter archive hasn't been updated since the fall of 1997, but it

is still described as "latest."

The substantial corporate information includes a corporate

history, press releases dating back two years, promotions, special events and even a link

to the Securities and Exchange Commission's database of filings. Visitors can watch a

variety of Marcus commercials and promos, and they can use an image map to look for

contact information, job openings and channel guides by state, then use a pull-down menu

to select a specific system. The channel guides link to programming Web sites, and there's

a separate, well-organized links page. Interactive opportunities include feedback forms,

cable-modem-information request and service requests. [3.6]

http://www.mediaone.com/

MediaOne

This ambitious site has style and a good graphic look based

on a palette of blues and black, but the front page could be tighter for an easier read.

As the cursor passes over the site, the hover feature highlights different images and

provides an appropriate clickable menu.

Toward the bottom of the page, clicking on the question,

"What is Broadband?" brings up an almost evangelical but easily understood

explanation of broadband and its possibilities. Other links lead to introductions of

MediaOne services that tap into broadband.

Using a combination of image maps and search engines,

visitors can easily drill down to their system's pages, which include customized channel

lineups with links to relevant Web sites. Links in the address of an office lead to maps

with directions courtesy of Yahoo! Maps. The search engine is put to good use. For

instance, the directory of cable networks can be searched by name or subject. [4.2]

http://www.mgcable.com/

Media General Cable

Media General, like some of its competitors, starts with a

page that invites you to continue to the real page. Some sites use this screen to gently

nudge viewers to a version that works best with their browser, but that doesn't seem to be

the case here. This can be annoying.

Once inside (http://www.mgcable.com/pages/home.htm),

the site has a sleek, contemporary look. The customer-service area covers rates and

services, and it provides an e-mail address for customer-service correspondence.

Media General uses The Prevue Channel for its online

program guide, but it offers its own pay-per-view and premium highlights, too. The

"Service Guide" is easy to follow, as are the instructions for setting up a VCR

or troubleshooting. The "Service Checklist" could save subscribers a lot of down

time or phone time. Advertising subsidiary Mega Advertising Inc. has a strong online

presence, but obtaining a media kit or placing an ad still requires a phone call.

Financial information is easily accessible on the main corporate site. [4.2]

http://www.prestigecable.com/

Prestige Cable

Prestige Cable offers a full menu of online fare.

Unfortunately, an effort to cram too many elements onto the front page slows down loading

and raises the risk of coding errors like the one that popped up during this review. The

value of the site would be enhanced by slimming down the front page and moving some of the

items to the vertical navigation bar on the left.

The feedback form includes instructions for reporting

someone who the writer thinks is stealing cable and links to the customer handbook.

Following directions to "click here" to visit the Web sites of favorite channels

brings up a list of links on the left-hand side -- a useful feature that also does a

little bit of damage by obliterating the navigation bar. The content is useful, including

channels and rates by system. [2.8]

http://www.sectv.com/

Service Electric Cable

This site lives up to the word, "service," with

published e-mail addresses and phone extensions for every department and for most, if not

all, executives and midlevel managers or supervisors. Nothing fancy here -- just

no-nonsense links to useful information on-site and off. [3.4]

http://www.mint.net/sctv/

State Cable TV

State Cable's site opens with a welcome screen, then it

gets down to business. A particularly deft touch: As the cursor moves over the navigation

bar on the left, an explanation of each entry appears on a big TV screen on the right.

The advertising section is as detailed as some media kits,

with coverage maps, penetration, networks and demographics for each of State's seven

geographic areas. Filling out a brief online survey puts a prospective advertiser's name

in the pool for a free prize. [3.6]

http://www.pathfinder.com/corp/twcable/index.html

Time Warner Cable

Nestled within the huge corporation's main site, the Time

Warner Cable site is fairly staid and linear, with a front page full of press-release

capsules and links to a three-year press-release archive.

The fact book was being updated, and it was unavailable

during the review. Financial offerings include annual reports (Warning: Some of the charts

are hard to read, even on a 16-inch screen), access to lots of white papers and links to

articles in corporate publications that relate to Time Warner.

The address list seemed incomplete, as did a useful but

unfinished list of links to Time Warner local-division sites. This site could and should

be much, much more. It would be aided by the judicious use of fast-loading image maps and

by a set of pages targeting consumers. [2.6]

http://www.tcacable.com/

TCA Cable TV Inc.

This site offers a good introduction to TCA Cable as a

business, but not a lot in the way of customer service. The financial data include

subscriber numbers and links to filings with the SEC.

A letter from the chairman explains the corporate

philosophy. The Internet division has a much more consumer-oriented site that could serve

as a model if TCA decides to build a more consumer-oriented addition to this site. [3.6]

http://www.tcinc.com/

Tele-Communications Inc.

Looks great. Less filling. The attractive graphics are

innovative, but much of the site is still under construction. Exceptions include pages

devoted to TCI Digital Cable, TCI.NET and @Home Network.

The "What's On" area is under development, as is

the customer-service component. Meanwhile, TCI is collecting concerns and comments by

e-mail. The corporate information includes biographies of the most senior executives,

links to filings in the SEC database and several years of press releases for various

subsidiaries. If this site ever fulfills its promise, it could be one of the best. [3.4]

http://www.timewarnercable.com/

Time Warner Communications

Time Warner corporate could learn a thing or two from the

designers of its Tampa Bay (Fla.) division's Web site. The clean, bright front page is

compact and elegant. The frame-based site thoughtfully offers low and heavy graphic

versions; the heavy one seems to make increased use of navigational tools.

Subscribers and potential subscribers can check system

status, channel guides, link to The Prevue Channel's program listings and see the full

menu of Time Warner's products and services, including prices. Consumers also can find

directions on how to hook up VCRs -- with graphics and the appropriate TV codes for each

of the system's remote controls. There's a feedback form, and the advertising-information

page comes with its own contact form.

The site contains lots of info about high-speed-data

service Road Runner, but no apparent links to corporate information and very few links to

cable-programming sites. Office hours, locations and phone numbers can be found via image

map. [4.0]

http://www.tkr.com/

TKR Cable

The simple but fairly effective site is divided into three

areas: system information, business services and TKR's "Internet Shopping

Center." Advertisers can read detailed media kits online and can take advantage of a

program that meshes television advertising with a presence in the online mall. Customer

service is essentially limited to channel guides, phone numbers and addresses.

A "Schools on the Net" page offers links to the

schools that receive free service from TKR. [3.4]