MSO Ad-Sales Hot Streak Continues

Putting their own twist on a song featured in the movie Eyes

Wide Shut, MSO executives said that when it comes to 1999 ad sales, cable did a good,

good thing.

And most MSO executives are looking forward to keeping that

good thing going with a brisk sales pace through the rest of this year and next.

MediaOne Group Inc. vice president of ad sales Ed Dunbar

said that although June numbers haven't been fully counted, the MSO's second

quarter grew just over 25 percent and its first half rose "a little bit above 30

percent."

Dunbar anticipated that "the momentum will

continue" through the final quarter, and that there will be "robust,

double-digit" growth next year, as well -- assuming that the economy stays healthy

and that the much-touted strength of political ad spending, the Olympic Games and

millennium fever holds up.

When it comes to political, he added, "The early

expectation is for hefty spending in general -- national, state and local."

Time Warner Cable vice president of ad sales Larry Zipin

said through a spokesman that its same-store sales for both the second quarter and first

half jumped by about 30 percent.

Cable One vice president of ad sales Ron Pancratz, enthused

about the MSO's sales strength through the initial half, said, "It's

amazing to me, since 1998 was a strong year, and it included a lot of political."

Pancratz added, "Making budget is what we're all

about," and sales in the initial half rose 27 percent, or about 18 percent ahead of

budget. June results haven't been fully tabulated yet, he noted.

The second quarter alone was "a little less robust

than the first, but still very good and over budget." May results once again were

"exceptional," Pancratz said, adding that May typically finishes among the

MSO's top three months for the year, along with November and October.

Pancratz singled out computer- and Internet-related

businesses among the categories fueling Cable One's first-half growth. As for

automotive, he added, it's "still spotty -- good in some places, fraught with

cancellations and uncertainty in others."

More conservative in his outlook for the rest of 1999,

Pancratz felt that "the second half may be tougher [than the first] in terms of

beating budget." That's because he's anticipating "a growing

apprehension of Y2K and stock-market jitters" in the latter part of 1999, he added.

Cable One has budgeted for "some sort of August

slump," he said, although business should be strong "on either side -- July and

September."

At AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, officials

would only say that the MSO's first-half sales gained 20 percent.

As for Cablevision Systems Corp., senior vice president of

local ad sales Robert Sullivan put that MSO's first-half growth at 18 percent,

finishing $2 million, or 10 percent, over budget.

"Automotive dominated, with general retail right

behind," he said, adding that communications was another category posting strong

gains, and that banking enjoyed a resurgence.

Neither he nor Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp. president

David Kline would comment on a published report that Cablevision may sell some of its

Boston and Cleveland systems to emphasize expansion of its New York DMA cluster. But Kline

observed that there's likely to be "a lot of horse-trading" ahead.

Comcast Cable Communications Inc. senior vice president of

ad sales Filemon Lopez said last week that 1999 is shaping up as a strong sales year.

"We're tracking that way, [with] sales clearly ahead of last year,"

although Comcast Corp.'s policy bars the release of growth percentages.

"We're well ahead of plan in just about every

category," he said. "If I could have another first half [like this one],

it'd be great."

One important factor in lifting sales, he added, is that

Comcast is "selling a lot more inventory" due to the fact that digital

ad-insertion technology enables some systems to insert on up to 24 networks -- and, in a

couple of cases, up to 36.

The trend in MSO ad sales is changing from 10 percent

national/regional and 90 percent local in the recent past, Lopez observed, to today's

35 percent national/regional and 65 percent local.

Looking 36 months out, Lopez guessed that the ratio could

change to a "50-50 model."