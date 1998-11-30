MSNBC Extends Pact with Grodin
By Staff
Secaucus, N.J. -- Charles Grodin extended his contract with
MSNBC into the year 2000, officials said last week. Grodin will continue to serve as host
of his hour-long talk show, Charles Grodin, which airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. and
repeats Sundays at 8 p.m. Additionally, Grodin will host a number of specials for MSNBC.
"I very much appreciate this continuing privilege to
be able to put a focus on the problems of the American people that often don't get
the attention that they deserve," Grodin said, in a prepared statement.
