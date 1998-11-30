MSNBC Extends Pact with Grodin

Secaucus, N.J. -- Charles Grodin extended his contract with

MSNBC into the year 2000, officials said last week. Grodin will continue to serve as host

of his hour-long talk show, Charles Grodin, which airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. and

repeats Sundays at 8 p.m. Additionally, Grodin will host a number of specials for MSNBC.

"I very much appreciate this continuing privilege to

be able to put a focus on the problems of the American people that often don't get

the attention that they deserve," Grodin said, in a prepared statement.