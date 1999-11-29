MSG Patrons Get Glimpse Of Cablevision ITV Plans

A new viewing system being tested at Madison Square Garden

may be a glimpse of cable video treats to come from MSG owner Cablevision Systems Corp.

Now limited to 10-inch screens planted in seat backs at the

Garden, the new personalized, multifeed interactive system offers a taste of what the MSO

may offer with its commercial rollout of advanced set-top boxes in next year's third

quarter.

Soon, Cablevision's partners in the MSG project --

including Intel Corp. and CSI Inc. -- plan to add another element, known as

"spherical video," that could add an entirely new dimension to interactive TV of

all kinds.

"We're looking to see what portions of the MSG

product can be transported to the interactive-cable platform," Cablevision senior

vice president of engineering and technology Wilt Hildenbrand said. "I think

it's the beginning of things to come."

New York-based CSI's "ChoiceSeat" system

uses Internet-protocol servers, in conjunction with video feeds from up to eight camera

locations, to deliver options to "smart-seat" locations that include choice of

camera angle, personalized replays and game highlights, orders from concession stands and

statistical information on players and teams.

Commands are made on a touch screen, eliminating remote

controls or special consoles, noted Mary Frost, president and CEO of CSI, which is mostly

owned by Williams Communications Inc. "We have the system installed in 544 seats at

this point, and we are contracted for a total of a little over 3,000," she added.

MSG isn't charging extra for the seats, choosing

instead to offer the service as a benefit to fans who happen to be in those locations.

CSI ran earlier versions of its systems in other venues,

including baseball stadiums in Tampa, Fla., and in San Diego during the World Series, as

well as during the last two football Super Bowls.

CSI is trying to focus on the network-service potential

afforded by broadband networks, especially cable, Frost said.

"We see ChoiceSeat as the evolution of sports

entertainment," she added. "Cable companies like Cablevision are deploying

interactive set-top boxes that, in combination with the bandwidth of their networks,

support scaling this technology to reach the home audience, as well as people in the

stands."

While the idea of multiple camera angles and interactive

sports viewing has been around for a long time -- notably in the decade-long offering of

such services by ACTV Inc. -- the moment is now at hand where such services are truly

practical, Hildenbrand said.

"Now that we're in the phase where we already

have a saturated market presence of digital set-tops, two-way systems and customers

accustomed to digital services, the time has come to look at things like ACTV and

ChoiceSeat," he added.

ChoiceSeat's approach at MSG -- where IP technology

embellishes video programming in a closed environment, unlike the Internet -- is

Cablevision's model for services to be launched over the new interactive,

OpenCable-compatible set-top boxes to put into beta trial in the first quarter of next

year.

"Our intention is to offer Web-enhanced TV, as opposed

to full Web browsing, including video-on-demand and e-mail, as well as new types of

interactive programming," Hildenbrand said.

Cablevision tapped Sony Corp. of America for advanced

set-tops, DiviCom, Inc. for interactive headend gear and NDS Ltd. for conditional-access

technology.

The MSO is not prepared to identify operating systems or

middleware yet. But Hildenbrand made it clear that the company is pursuing a

"thin-client" model, which means relatively low levels of computing power at the

set-top in combination with a sophisticated middleware system that focuses processing at

the headend server "as much as possible."

"I would like to avoid in the future what we've

gone through in the past with having to change out set-tops with each succeeding

generation of technology," Hildenbrand said.

By using Web technology but not porting Web content to the

TV, Cablevision lessens the amount of transcoding that would be required for set-top

Internet access and ensures that the interactive content is delivered from known sources,

as opposed to unknown "broadband-content" suppliers proliferating across the

Web.

So far, the cable industry in general is sticking to this

approach to implementing interactive OpenCable-compliant boxes, which, by government fiat,

must be available for retail distribution by July.

"It's not clear what the killer apps are in Web

content that we can't do ourselves," Hildenbrand said. "E-commerce?

Video-on-demand? Those are things we plan to offer."

Cablevision has a strong base of content resources,

including the Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. programming networks, Radio City Music Hall and

various local-origination services, as well as MSG. So the MSO will have no problem

fashioning content that wraps homegrown Web-based graphics and text fed from headend

servers around video feeds to create interactive programming.

Spicing the potential of such programming is a new

technology under scrutiny by CSI for its MSG operation involving an eight-lens camera that

feeds a 360-degree, full-motion encapsulation of live action.

Developed by Portland, Ore.-based start-up iMove Inc., the

spherical video system is the first to offer a real-time, seamless viewing of any portion

of the captured environment on command.

"We're trying to figure out what to do with the

iMove system," Frost said. "One of the most popular options is to use it in the

locker rooms, but there are obvious problems with that."

As described by iMove chairman Roger Thomas, the

company's system captures video from all of the lenses of the camera and combines it

into a 24-megabit-per-second stream that presents 360 degrees of viewing options.

The system currently operates at a resolution of 500-by-500

pixels -- grainier than National Television Systems Committee-quality video -- but it will

improve to 750-by-750 resolution early next year and to 1,000-by-1,000 by year's end.

"We're not yet able to support the user zooming

in, but that will come," Thomas added. He said the technology has been licensed to

certain suppliers of software-development kits and video-capture systems with the hope

that it will become an industry standard.

Initial applications of the technology are in CD-ROM and

DVD products, such as a recently completed taping of a Grand Prix auto race in the United

Kingdom. The CD's viewpoint is the driver's seat, allowing viewers to witness

the race in all directions, iMove spokeswoman Julie Stark said.

Broadband networks may offer a more potent opportunity for

the technology, which also allows viewers to click on hot spots and link to other

information feeds, Thomas said. "We believe the broadband world will figure out how

to use this stuff," he added.