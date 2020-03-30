MSG Networks, Knicks Chief James Dolan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Madison Square Garden executive chairman and CEO James Dolan has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but has been in self-isolation and is showing little to no symptoms.

Dolan, the former CEO of Cablevision Systems, which was sold in 2016 to Altice N.V., also is executive chairman of regional sports networks MSG Networks. Madison Square Garden Co. includes the Madison Square Garden arena, Radio City Music Hall and other venues as well as professional sports teams like the NBA New York Knicks and the NHL New York Rangers. MSG is currently in the process of splitting into two separate publicly traded entities, one including the entertainment venues and the other the sports teams.

In a tweet Saturday (March 28), the Knicks said Dolan has been in self-isolation, showed little to no symptoms and “continues to oversee business operations.”

