MSG and HBO Take Lead in HDTV

New York -- Two cable networks last week addressed the

chicken-and-egg problem facing high-definition television by announcing plans for their

first regular HDTV broadcasts.

Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Madison Square Garden

Network telecast its first New York Rangers National Hockey League game in HDTV last

Tuesday, and it plans to do the same for the rest of the Rangers' home games.

And Home Box Office set a March 6 launch for consumer

delivery of its first HDTV feeds. U.S. Satellite Broadcasting will offer HBO's East

Coast feed from day one.

MSGN and Cablevision hosted live demonstrations of their

HDTV programming at Madison Square Garden and at a Cablevision-owned Nobody Beats the Wiz

store in Carle Place, N.Y.

The Carle Place store was the first of nearly 40 Wiz

locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that are set to be wired so that they

can simulcast this season's Rangers and New York Knicks National Basketball

Association games in HDTV.

MSGN will telecast New York Yankees Major League Baseball

games in HDTV during the 1999 season, and Fox Sports New York will do the same for New

York Mets MLB games.

Cablevision said it does not plan to charge its subscribers

an additional fee to view the games in HDTV.

According to Wilt Hildenbrand, senior vice president of

engineering and technology for Cablevision, the MSO plans to start rolling out HDTV

service to subscribers in upgraded areas after it has finished wiring the Wiz stores.

About 40 percent to 45 percent of the homes in

Cablevision's New York cluster have been upgraded to fiber, translating into more

than 1 million subscribers.

Cablevision will deliver its HDTV programming over the

600-megahertz to 750-MHz end of its spectrum.

MSGN will transmit its HDTV games using the VSB (vestigial

sideband) modulation scheme, as terrestrial broadcasters do, rather than the QAM

(quadrature amplitude modulation) scheme, which cable operators prefer.

"Next year, we'll make the transition to

QAM," Hildenbrand said, adding that QAM technology is more bandwidth-efficient than

VSB.

Both Cablevision and Time Warner Cable plan to bypass

digital-cable boxes and send VSB signals directly to digital televisions or

digital-broadcast tuners this year, through the use of cable splitters.

"There are no digital TVs today that accept

QAM-modulated signals," Time Warner spokesman Mike Luftman said. "That is a

problem for the cable industry. We want to migrate to a world with QAM."

Bill Mengel, DBS product manager at Thomson Consumer

Electronics, confirmed that its first-generation digital televisions do not process QAM

signals.

"We are not cable-ready because cable is not

ready," he said.

Mengel predicted that the company would include QAM

technology once the cable industry came up with and deployed a modulation standard.

It's possible, too, that digital-cable boxes will be

built directly into future-generation HDTV sets one day, just as Thomson has built DirecTv

Inc.- and USSB-compatible Digital Satellite Systems into its first HDTV models.

Early next year, some cable operators are expected to

deploy digital-cable boxes that can take QAM signals from networks like HBO and convert

them to VSB for delivery to early HDTV sets.

Bob Zitter, senior vice president of technology operations

at HBO, said that while no cable operators have officially announced specific launch dates

for the premium channel's HDTV feed, HBO has seen interest from "all of the

major MSOs," and they are discussing which markets will get HDTV services first.

"While cable says they're going to deliver HDTV,

it's going to be a long time coming," USSB president and chairman Stanley E.

Hubbard said at an HDTV press conference here Wednesday, held jointly with DirecTv, HBO

and Thomson.

Luftman said Time Warner has the bandwidth to carry HDTV

programming from HBO and MSGN in its rebuilt areas here, where about one-half of the homes

have been upgraded to 860 MHz, although the company has not yet announced any programming

deals for HDTV.

"Our position is that if any of our customers go out

and buy HDTV sets, we want to be able to provide them with a feed," Luftman said.

"We think that it's a great product."

A spokeswoman for Tele-Communications Inc. said that MSO is

evaluating in which markets it will introduce digital-broadcast signals on an experimental

basis by the end of the year.

Direct-broadcast satellite companies also face bandwidth

issues when it comes to HDTV. DirecTv is using a satellite at 95 degrees west longitude to

deliver HDTV programming, meaning that DirecTv and USSB subscribers will need larger

dishes and new receiving hardware.

When asked whether the company would like access to the DBS

spectrum at 110 degrees west, which was left vacant when News Corp. broke its deal with

PrimeStar Inc., DirecTv president Eddy Hartenstein said that even with the 110 spectrum,

DirecTv customers would still need somewhat larger dishes for HDTV.

With limited availability and high prices, HDTV sets today

seem best suited for public spaces.

As in the early days of television, consumers will flock to

consumer-electronics stores to catch a glimpse of the new technology. USSB will transmit

an HBO retail demo feed of HDTV movie clips.

In addition to its HDTV displays at the Wiz, Cablevision

will place HDTV sets inside Madison Square Garden.

Hildenbrand said sports programming will help to illustrate

the three primary advantages of HDTV: picture clarity, surround sound and a wide-screen

format.

In a demo last Tuesday, the wide-screen camera caught a

baseball player trying to steal second, also capturing the first baseman, the second

baseman and the pitcher.

"You cannot explain this," Hildenbrand said of

the value of HDTV. "You have to see it."

Both MSGN and HBO will use the 1080i (interlace) HDTV

picture format.