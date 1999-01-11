Move on for IP Voice Over VPNs

Technical gains on several fronts are opening a new

business opportunity for cable-data providers to use secure Intranets to deliver

packet-voice services, as well as the usual data files.

Until now, latency obstacles have stymied attempts to

provide voice over so-called virtual-private networks in the IP (Internet protocol)

domain. Encryption, buffering and other processes required to create a secure private feed

over a public IP infrastructure have created the latency problem.

But innovations in the VPN-enabling gear and software, as

well as the implementation of a new routing protocol in backbone networks, have suddenly

made delivery of IP voice over VPNs a major goal of service providers of every stripe.

"Many of the service providers that we're working

with plan to offer IP-telephony services over the VPN," said Susan Scheer, senior

marketing manager for VPN applications at Cisco Systems Inc.

It's easy to see why, noted Chris Aronis, an analyst

with Boston-based consulting firm Strategic Networks.

By Aronis' calculations, big companies with several

branch offices interconnected via VPNs can reduce telecommunications-services costs by

nearly one-third. This can be done, the thinking goes, by putting voice traffic on the VPN

data feed and cutting back on the use of public-switched-telephone-network lines to where

the latter are used strictly as backup and to handle voice-traffic overflow.

"The big issue for companies looking at this option is

uncertainty about the technology and whether voice over IP meets their performance and

security requirements," Aronis said. "The technology is right on the cusp of

making this a viable option."

Indeed, said Heidi Bersin, vice president of marketing for

IP-voice-technology supplier Clarent Corp., the technology at her company is now ready for

primetime, thanks to close cooperation between Clarent and suppliers of VPN technology.

"There are three major categories of products that go

into making VPNs, and we're working with suppliers in all three categories," she

said.

"What we find when we simply interconnect our system

with a VPN is that both systems must be fine-tuned to bring the latency down to acceptable

levels," Bersin added. "The voice packets have to be encrypted, along with

everything else, before going through the router."

IP VPNs have become big business in the data-communications

domain: Companies that once had to lease bandwidth or build private networks specifically

to carry their in-house data traffic can now meet many data-carriage needs over public

networks without having to set aside private conduit space.

As Bersin noted, this capability rests on three uses of

IP-adapted techniques to establish an absolutely secure, dependable quality link for such

applications. The three areas are: encryption -- specifically, the industry-adopted

"Triple DES" (Digital Encryption Standard); firewalls, which prevent unwanted

access into local-area networks; and quality of service, typically in the form of PPTP

(point-to-point tunneling protocol), which prioritizes packets for dedicated applications.

"VPNs require 20 to 100 times more processing per

packet than other [nonvoice] applications, which, when added to voice, takes you over the

latency requirements on the voice end," said Richard Kagan, vice president of

marketing for VPNet Technologies Inc.

VPNet has teamed up with PicturTel Corp. to provide support

for a videoconferencing-over-VPN service offered by tier-one ISP (Internet-service

provider) Concentric Network Corp.

Virtually all of VPNet's carrier customers are

demanding voice-capable systems to ensure that they will be able to deliver these

applications as the corporate community becomes comfortable with putting voice into their

data traffic, Kagan said.

VPNet -- an OEM (original-equipment manufacturer) partner

with Nortel Networks, ADC Telecommunications Inc.'s ADC Kentrox and others -- has

managed to cut its products' contribution to latency to under 3 milliseconds at each

location, typically averaging 1 ms, Kagan said.

"This allows service providers to stay under the

latency bar for IP voice if they use [IP-voice] gateway systems that fit our

criteria," he added.

VPNet has begun a program aimed at certifying various

IP-voice systems as compliant with its technical requirements. Clarent was the first to

pass muster, but others will soon be certified, as well, Kagan said.

Assured Digital Inc. is another supplier preparing to boost

support for voice-over-VPN capabilities, said Adrian Bisaz, vice president of marketing

and sales for the Littleton, Mass.-based VPN-switch manufacturer.

"By midyear, we plan to introduce features that allow

carriers to plug delay-sensitive IP-phone and fax connections directly into our VPN

boxes," Bisaz said.

These boxes -- sitting at the edge of networks, in

conjunction with IP-voice gateways or at end-user premises -- will encrypt and assign the

VPN QOS parameters to the IP-voice signals, Bisaz said. By using DSPs (digital signal

processors) dedicated to the time-sensitive encryption task, ADI's boxes

significantly reduce the delays imposed by encrypting the voice signal, he added.

"The security piece is as important, if not more so,

for voice as it is for data," Bisaz noted. "We think that this barrier to voice

over VPN is going to fall."

Adding momentum to the trend is the emergence of another

technology, MPLS (multiprotocol label switching), which was recently adopted as a standard

by the Internet Engineering Task Force. Cisco -- inventor of the technology, which was

formerly known as "tag switching" -- believes that it will be a major factor in

persuading corporations to exploit the economies of IP voice, said Rob Redford, director

of marketing for Cisco's multiservice-switching unit.

"With MPLS, the latency problems associated with

security and QOS over VPNs go away," Redford added.

MPLS eliminates much of the processing heretofore required

for implementing QOS in IP packets and for performing QOS functions in routers and ATM

(asynchronous transfer mode) switches by assigning user- and function-specific labels to

packets.

These labels, typically matched to a cluster of

end-users' directory addresses, automatically trigger the appropriate responses in

MPLS-equipped router switches without requiring the routers to "read" the full

packet headers.

"By using a VPN ID in MPLS applications, you preserve

the traffic inside the VPN using labels, rather than dedicated encryption and QOS

software," Redford said. "For every VPN user group, there is a set of directory

addresses that can be assigned a label ensuring that only those users will receive the

data stream targeted to them."

Voice falls out as a "natural occurrence" within

the intended QOS and user-access parameters assigned via MPLS, Redford added. "When

you buy into MPLS infrastructure, you allow all of these applications and many more to

operate without adding a lot of special instructions," he said.

High-speed-data service @Home Network will soon be putting

MPLS into its backbone, enabling wide-scale delivery of VPN services to big corporate

customers, noted @Home chief technology officer Milo Medin. He said the company was

negotiating with Cisco and Juniper Corp., both of which are offering MPLS solutions, in

preparing to implement next-generation gigabit routers over its new OC-48 backbone.