Motorola Plans New Caching Abilities

Motorola Inc. is integrating InfoLibria Inc.'s caching

platform with its own cable-modem infrastructure -- a pairing that taps into

Internet-service providers' caution about potential broadband-data bottlenecks.

The companies planned to unveil an agreement at this week's

National Show to jointly market their integrated system, which is intended to open up

delivery of more bandwidth-intensive applications, such as streaming video and interactive

advertising, by boosting the performance of high-speed cable-data networks.

To do so, Motorola is integrating with its

cable-modem-termination system -- which it claims is the world's most widely installed --

the "DynaCache" and "MediaMall" products that Waltham, Mass.-based

InfoLibria has deployed widely among Internet-service providers.

DynaCache is a carrier-class caching server installed at

Internet backbone-access sites and ISP points of presence to store and deliver Web content

directly to surfers, eliminating the need for them to make as many "trips" to

the heavily used backbone. Besides speeding content delivery, the solution effectively

expands bandwidth capacity for network operators, InfoLibria said.

MediaMall applies the same principle to streaming audio and

video content from the Internet, pushing it to caching servers installed closer to the

edge of the network to speed access and improve the quality of what the user actually

sees.

"The expectations as we move forward are not that we

get a fast connection to the cable headend, but that you get high-quality content,"

InfoLibria director of marketing Kevin Lewis said.

"Our goal is to bring content and to intelligently

position it in a headend and at home, so that the user gets on the Internet the same type

of response they get on TV," he added.

Motorola product-marketing manager Jeff Walker said current

network-caching models tended to bring content only as far as a regional data center.

As a result, links from headends to the centers might

suffer the same type of congestion as the Internet backbone, as more users come on board

and make more demands for bandwidth-intensive streaming video or rich Web-site content.

Walker said the partnership would also look at doing some

caching at the user's home -- a concept that will be demonstrated at the National Show.

He added that a multimedia hub at the home might have

caching abilities not only for Internet content, but also for video, connected with a

variety of household appliances via high-bandwidth wireless or "fire-wire"

interfaces.

"You're not going to be able to simulate the turn of a

channel dial if content is located at a headend or originating server," Walker said.

"If you can store a piece of the content at the home, the person can get

instantaneous response from the content in their local system, and the network can

continue sending the rest of the movie" or other content.

The bottom line for the vendors is to convince cable

operators that they can create new revenue opportunities by positioning content closer to

users.

Walker and Lewis pointed to custom local ad insertion into

Web pages based on information gathered from the caching servers about customer usage --

or possibly broadcasting streaming video to personal computers of a cable program that may

not be available on the local cable system.

"It's simple to offer that via Internet protocol, and

to embed advertising into it, as well," Walker said. "You could offer a whole

different channel lineup with IP if you want."

Major high-speed-data-service providers have already begun

implementing their own caching solutions, primarily to help prevent slowdowns.

Road Runner said last month that it awarded a $5 million

contract to privately held CacheFlow Inc. for that company's caching solution, while @Home

Network began using Inktomi Corp.'s network-caching software last summer as part of its

infrastructure.

SoftNet Systems Inc.'s ISP Channel turnkey cable

Internet-access-system provider is also working with Inktomi as a distributor of its

caching product for small and midsized MSOs.

While admitting that the competitive U.S. market may be

tougher to crack than newer, international cable markets, Motorola nevertheless sees

plenty of opportunity in the United States.

"If we can deliver a better solution by integrating

these pieces together, the game is certainly a long-term game," Walker said. "We

feel that as things move along, there may be more opportunity to position these things in

combination with a Road Runner or an @Home."