Motorola, NxtWave Say Chips Address DTV-Signal Problems

Amid broadcast-industry infighting over government

standards for digital television, the technology camp is rolling out solutions to blunt

the arguments.

Semiconductor giant Motorola Inc. and chip developer

NxtWave Communications Inc. last week introduced second-generation digital-TV technology

that they said eliminates the in-home-antenna reception problems that crop up with the

eight-level vestigial-sideband (8VSB) modulation scheme the government has chosen for U.S.

digital-video and data broadcasting.

The latest solution -- and others from the likes of Philips

Consumer Electronics Co. and Microtune Inc. -- addresses an issue that threatens to slow

expansion of the fledgling terrestrial-digital-TV broadcasting footprint, and that also

has ramifications for cable.

"We're committed as an industry that everybody

should be able to access DTV broadcasts," Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

Association director of technology Michael Petricone said. "This is a very good and

important step in that direction. We've said all along that reception was going to

improve -- now you're seeing it."

Barbs have been flying for months over Sinclair Broadcast

Group's contention that the government should consider switching its mandated

transmission scheme from the 8VSB standard adopted by the Advanced Television Systems

Committee to the code-orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing modulation technique used

for digital TV in Europe and Japan.

Sinclair has argued that its highly publicized tests in

March in Philadelphia and earlier this summer in Baltimore showed that COFDM was superior

for indoor digital-TV reception.

But mainstream broadcasting and consumer-electronics trade

groups have challenged those assertions as inaccurate, contending that changing the U.S.

standards would stall the already-slow rollout of digital-terrestrial service in its

tracks.

The arguments indirectly hit cable. Many in the industry

have expressed concern that if consumers can't get good indoor digital-TV reception

using simple, "rabbit-ears" antennas, the government might force MSOs to become

the digital carrier of last resort.

"We're modulation-neutral," said James

Stansberry, marketing director for digital-TV products at Motorola. "But from our

perspective, we see a lot of momentum in DTV. We want to see VSB go because that market is

going, and we don't want to see it stop."

Motorola's solution is its "MCT2100"

demodulator chip, developed with Sarnoff Corp., which has a new signal-processing

architecture that addresses the multipath-reflection problem at the core of

Sinclair's arguments against 8VSB.

NxtWave Communications -- the former Sarnoff Digital

Communications business, which was spun off about five years ago -- separately announced

its own "NXT2000," a multimode VSB/quadrature-amplitude-modulation receiver chip

that the company said could deliver reliable digital-broadcast signals to digital TVs,

digital set-tops and PCs in harsh multipath conditions.

In multipath environments, multiple signals arrive at a

TV-set antenna at different times because of reflections off buildings, cars and other

obstacles -- a phenomenon that can cause ghosting in analog signals and, sometimes, the

loss of digital-TV signals.

The problem has been painted as especially acute for 8VSB

transmissions in high-rise urban landscapes and for in-home-antenna reception.

Stansberry said the Motorola-Sarnoff development -- which

predates the current debate over modulation schemes -- created a unique equalizer

architecture dealing with both short-range and long-range signal reflections.

To do so, the companies had to use advanced semiconductor

processing that Stansberry said resulted in complementary metal-oxide semiconductor

circuit dimensions of 0.18 microns, compared with contemporary CMOS designs of some 0.3

microns.

"We took all of the Sinclair tests -- especially the

worst-case ones -- then went way beyond what they did, to some pretty absurd channel

conditions," Stansberry said. "We basically were validated: Our receivers locked

on and worked in those conditions where they had failed."

Sinclair vice president of new technology Nat Ostroff said

Sarnoff and others accepted an invitation to test their solutions in Baltimore next month.

But he noted that consumer-electronics manufacturers had not yet adopted those solutions,

and he remained skeptical that 8VSB was the best platform for digital TV.

"Our feeling is even if 8VSB works today to the extent

the claims are that it might, we would still want to see COFDM as alternate modulation

standard for broadcasters," Ostroff said. "It offers large degrees of

flexibility regarding data rates and robustness that 8VSB does not."

Stansberry said Motorola began shipping samples of the

MCT2100 late last week, and initial manufacturer responses to its announcement were good.

"Some consumer OEMs [original-equipment manufacturers] are talking about retrofitting

their television sets" with the chip, he added, although he would not identify

specific manufacturers.

Gerry Kaufhold, a principal analyst for Cahners In-Stat

Group, a sister company to Multichannel News, said the Motorola and NxtWave

solutions reflected how digital TV was evolving as a technology just as the

color-broadcasting platform did from its often-balky early days.

"Over the next year, we'll see the second

generation of 8VSB demodulators and error-correction chips that will be better at pulling

signals out of a noisy environment," Kaufhold said. "By 2001, the ATSC

terrestrial-digital system will look great."

Other manufacturers have also been weighing in on the

reception issue.

Thomson Consumer Electronics produced about 25 hours of

HDTV programming from the RCA Championships tennis tournament in Indianapolis the weekend

of Aug. 21 and 22, touting 8VSB.

One demo showed the programming in a 30-story apartment

building in downtown Indianapolis using a Thomson-RCA digital set-top, a 25-inch

television and a "bowtie" set-top antenna.

The company said analog broadcasts viewed from the same

location, using the same equipment, experienced ghosts and picture artifacts, while the

digital version was flawless.