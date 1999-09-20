MOTOROLA BUYS GI

New York -- Motorola Inc.'s $11 billion deal to buy

General Instrument Corp. dramatically expands the combined company's role in the

converging market for data, voice and other advanced services over cable.

While retiring the venerable GI name from the cable

business, the deal spawns a new force in broadband equipment, combining GI's

strengths in standards-based cable modems and advanced digital set-top boxes with

Motorola's massive retail-distribution network and its own standards-based

cable-headend equipment.

The deal immediately creates gear and capabilities that

neither company believed it could muster alone, especially for serving the burgeoning

markets of Internet-protocol telephony over cable and high-speed digital-subscriber-line

service over copper phone wires.

For GI, which will become a unit of Motorola's

Communications Enterprise group, merging with Motorola was partly defensive. It needs the

strength of Motorola's powerful brand name as cable equipment such as modems and

set-tops evolve into pure consumer retail products.

GI needs its new parent's market presence to remain

competitive internationally, where it acknowledges that is known, but that it has nowhere

near the clout of Motorola.

"This combination just put together the lead position

in the end-to-end cable-data business," GI CEO Ed Breen said after a news conference

announcing the deal.

Leo J. Hindery Jr., CEO of key GI customer AT&T

Broadband & Internet Services, joined Breen and Motorola CEO Chris Galvin in endorsing

the deal as a means to better support the promise of advanced services over cable.

Hindery also urged other equipment-company mergers in

response to the consolidation among major cable operators.

"It's imperative that the supply side similarly

matures and consolidates," he said. "I would be surprised and disappointed if

some of the suppliers to the industry persisted in parochial relationships and don't

take advantage of the type of energy Ed and Chris represent."

Paul Kagan Associates Inc. senior broadband analyst Leslie

Ellis said she wouldn't be surprised if other deals followed this one. "Last

December, GI was rumored to be in talks with Phillips [Consumer Electronics Co.], Toshiba

[America Consumer Products] and others," Ellis said. "Vendor mergers follow MSO

consolidation."

The deal raised speculation as to who might be the next

equipment-maker to be swallowed up. Scientific-Atlanta Inc. has seen its stock price rise

on speculation that it would be the next consolidation target, possibly falling to

Philips, Lucent Technologies, Sony Corp., Thomson Consumer Electronics or Nokia Inc.

There was also speculation of a counteroffer for GI, based

on the price Motorola is paying. Motorola agreed to exchange 0.575 shares of its stock for

each GI share, valuing GI stock at a little more than $53 per share. That marks a slight

premium on GI's stock price of $50.50 on the day of the deal.

Motorola and GI played down the lack of a premium, noting

that GI's stock price had run up on acquisition rumors.

After the deal closes, in about three months, GI

shareholders will own about 17 percent of Motorola. GI's largest shareholder,

AT&T Corp. subsidiary Liberty Media Group, will own 3 percent to 4 percent of the

company.

Breen will continue to head the operations of GI, which

will combine with the cable business of Motorola's Internet and Networking group into

a new entity under the Communications Enterprise unit.

The deal's technology aspects reflect how partnerships

or acquisitions have become the primary way for equipment manufacturers to create

end-to-end solutions for cable operators, aiming toward mainstream retail sales of

customer-premises equipment such as modems and set-tops.

"We will begin getting GI into the Motorola labs to

look for engineering opportunities -- building of common products with a common

architecture across the business," Galvin said.

GI faced the prospect of more direct competition from other

equipment makers in the North American market that it dominates, as cable systems evolve

toward an open architecture, enabling operators to use multiple vendors for key network

elements.

Philips, for example, recently announced an agreement to

incorporate V-Bits Inc.'s technology for grooming digital-video streams into a suite

of end-to-end solutions for digital cable. The company believes it can compete head-on

with GI and S-A by assembling technology partnerships, which, it said, give the major

multinational electronics companies an edge over those trying to go it alone.

Motorola has been developing a digital set-top-box

architecture called "StreamMaster," but it remains far behind its merger partner

in that arena.

GI commands about 72 percent of the current North American

market for cable set-tops -- a market that could grow to some 113 million units in five

years from the current total of 20 million, according to research firm Allied Business

Intelligence Inc.

Much of that growth will come from new players with strong

consumer brand names. One day after GI and Motorola announced their merger, Sony Corp. of

America unveiled its first U.S. cable set-top deal -- a roughly $1 billion agreement with

Cablevision Systems Corp.

"If the set-top-box market takes off, that's good

for GI, but it also implies more competition," ABI analyst Navin Sabharwal said.

"I can see this buyout as a defensive strategy for them."

Motorola has a dominant 32.6 percent share of the worldwide

cable-modem market -- far ahead of runner-up Nortel Networks' 17.1 percent share and

GI's share of less than 5.5 percent, according to The Strategis Group.

Most of those modems are proprietary: Motorola has failed

so far to get interoperability certification under the industry's Data Over Cable

Service Interface Specification -- a key element in cable's plans to sell virtually

all cable modems through retail outlets.

But the company does have DOCSIS qualification for its

cable-modem-termination system, creating what Breen called a solid product combination

with GI's DOCSIS-certified modem and its widely deployed set-tops.