Motorola and Samsung Discuss Modem Orders

Two cable-modem vendors said last week that demand remains

strong for proprietary cable-modem technologies, while standards-based versions round the

final stretch of interoperability testing.

Motorola Inc. last week detailed shipment numbers for its

proprietary CyberSURFR line, saying that 250,000 units are now in the hands of cable

operators worldwide. The vendor expects to ship an additional 170,000 modems by year-end

and 340,000 next year, executives said, giving it what Motorola described as a 60 percent

share of the cable-modem market.

Meanwhile, Samsung Telecommunications America Inc. signed a

contract last week with Canada's fourth-largest MSO, Burlington, Ontario-based Cogeco

Cable Inc., for delivery of an undisclosed number of cable modems.

The modems will be marketed to 200,000 of Cogeco's

450,000 Ontario subscribers by year-end, Cogeco executives said.

Both Motorola and Samsung said separately that their

products are in the final rounds of tests with Cable Television Laboratories Inc. for

compliance with the DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification)

cable-modem standard.

Most cable-modem vendors are in hot pursuit of DOCSIS

stickers so that they can begin selling interoperable modems at the retail level.

CableLabs has said that it will begin issuing compliance stickers this fall.

"Customers aren't getting new features with

DOCSIS -- just universality. Our approach is that we want a technical migration, and if we

missed by a month or so, we didn't want our customers to be out of their business

plan," said Dick Day, corporate vice president and general manager for

Motorola's multimedia-markets division.

Once CyberSURFR receives its DOCSIS certification, Day

added, Motorola will offer its customers an upgrade from any proprietary CyberSURFR modems

purchased after Jan. 1, 1998, and it will issue an 80 percent credit for trade-ins if they

were purchased before 1998.

"We are not holding back on MCNS [Multimedia Cable

Network System, now commonly referred to as DOCSIS]. We had customers long before the

DOCSIS process began," Day said.