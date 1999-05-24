More Techs Must Master Sales Skills

Training technicians and field-service representatives in

the fine arts of sales and marketing is gaining momentum as installers move deeper into

subscribers' homes and spend more face time with customers.

Technician training now goes beyond the traditional

installation-only cycle, which historically required field-service representatives and

installers to be responsible solely for hookups and disconnects.

Sales and marketing skills are now being added to many

technical courses, along with "soft skills" such as communications, leadership

and problem solving.

Fierce competition for new Internet and high-speed-data

customers -- along with a tightening market for premium services and the availability of

fewer first-time cable subscribers -- is driving the need for additional skills that have

been foreign to many cable technicians.

Not only must today's technicians be well schooled in new

and advancing technologies such as cable modems, Internet-protocol telephony, digital

video and other complex and often confusing services -- they must also show some sales and

marketing prowess.

"We knew we were going from a video to a

telecommunications company, and the installer's job was much more complex," said Mike

Dyer, national director of training and organizational development for Cox Communications

Inc. "So we redid all of our technical training to include sales elements and

customer-care components."

Cox, along with a growing number of MSOs, now requires

field-service representatives to have sales experience, whether gained through its

technical-training course or from a previous job.

"We've designed an 'in-charge-of-sales' program

for technicians. It's an in-home, soft-sell approach using probing skills for customer

needs, because in this competitive marketplace, customer dollars are difficult to

get," Dyer said.

Finding and retaining quality field-service reps and

technicians is equally as difficult, Dyer added, putting a premium on recruits with

communications and interpersonal skills. "We are recruiting new people with

customer-service and sales skills. We would rather technically train recruits who have

good people skills than train technically skilled people with very few people

skills."

Incentives for employees to participate in company training

courses are becoming staple elements in the push toward a more knowledgeable work force.

Cox, for instance, uses an online "prize vault" to encourage employees to

complete and master its technical and customer-service training courses.

"The better employees do, the bigger the prize,"

said Anna Young, director of Cox University, the company's online training program.

"There are expensive jackets, denim shirts and more. It's like a Gap ad."

The changing mind-set is redefining the cable industry's

traditional technical-training courses not only at a growing number of MSOs and

manufacturers of cable-related products, but also within the walls of the Society of Cable

Telecommunications Engineers, which, for 30 years, has been the authority on technical

training.

The SCTE is adding a sales and marketing component to its

"Category 5" training course -- a sure sign that these skills are becoming vital

to technicians and field-service representatives who now encounter customers in their

homes more often than anyone else at their cable systems.

"We don't see us making this the end-all sales

program, but our customers constantly tell us that the technician in the home has a great

opportunity to add value to the service," SCTE director of training development Alan

Babcock said.

The SCTE's sales and marketing component includes four key

elements, Babcock said: Professionalism, partnering with the sales department to recognize

additional sales opportunities, product knowledge and customer relations now are part of

the SCTE's service-technician-certification program.

"Technicians need more than just technical

savvy," Babcock said. "They need training in customer service, sales and

marketing. The paradigm has shifted."

Some technicians from the old school of installation and

field-service work are not as enamored with the shift, however.

Babcock admitted: "When you talk about value-added

service and selling, you get a fair amount of resistance. In years past, a career path led

to a job as fiber or headend technician, where they didn't see anyone, and they were

rewarded for a highly technical job. That's changing."

The financial and personal rewards for sales-savvy

technicians with strong interpersonal skills are becoming more attractive, retooling the

way companies recruit and train future technicians.

"You can train effectively, but you may not be able to

change the behavior in the field. That's why we look at different competencies in

hiring," Dyer said.

But everyone doesn't share those competencies, Dyer

conceded. "We recognize that we have field reps who don't feel comfortable with

strong sales, so we redefined their jobs not to include customer-service and sales

competencies. We've never forced anyone out who didn't feel comfortable with the sales

component."

That's a good idea, Babcock said. "This is a new foray

into a new area, but technology is our primary function. Career paths are changing, and

installers have a lot of new responsibilities in the customers' homes. But we really need

both types of technicians to keep the networks up."

Yet some industry experts suggested there might not be room

for both. "New technicians and employees in general will need a wide range of

knowledge -- not just a knowledge of the pie, but of the whole kitchen," said Kate

Hampford, vice president of cable-industry employee-search firm Carlsen Resources Inc.

Competition is likely to raise the training and knowledge

bar, as well. Noted Hampford: "Operators are pressed at every corner in marketing and

sales just to get into a customer's door. That will drive the need for employees with core

competencies such as communications, and training must become a real corporate function.

The ante is going up."

The dizzying pace of new technologies and services is

increasing the incentive for manufacturers to rethink their training methodologies, as

well, with many incorporating strategic sales and marketing components into their

technical-training courses.

"Everything in digital is moving so quickly and our

products are getting so complex that we have engineers spending a lot of time with

customers on the technician side," said Jennifer Cistola, director of product

marketing for subscriber networks at Scientific-Atlanta Inc. "Our product-marketing

group has literally moved into the engineering area." Customers are getting

technically savvy, too, forcing technicians to juggle several skill sets during a single

house call, such as educating customers in the nuances of advanced technologies and

services.

"Customers are becoming much more knowledgeable about

technology, and that's a critical skill challenge. It requires much more competency around

both technology and sales," said Janice Thompson, team leader for learning and

organizational effectiveness at Jones Intercable Inc. (which is now part of Comcast

Corp.).

The National Cable Television Institute is getting the

sales and marketing message, too. It will unveil its seven-lesson course, "Customer

Service for Technicians," this summer.

"There is a definite void out there to impart sales

and marketing aspects of the business to technical people, said Wayne Lasley, director of

curriculum products for the NCTI. "They simply need training to increase their people

skills."

Some advanced technologies could actually make life easier

for technicians, at least on the technical side. Said Dyer: "Some new products and

technologies, like built-in modems and customer self-installs, could make it easier on

technicians. But we also have to provide computer and data-install training. The tech jobs

are really demanding."

And with that demand comes a greater emphasis on training

technicians in nontraditional skill sets.

Concluded Hampford: "Training must become a

cornerstone philosophy and ingrained in the way companies do business. Training

technicians in new technical skills, communications skills and now IT

[information-technology] skills is needed, or you won't be successful."