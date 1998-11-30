More Local Avails? Just a Matter of Time

Cable operators' quest for more local availabilities

from cable networks is a thorny issue that won't go away.

And the operators may be wearing down resistance, at least

in some quarters.

Ajit Dalvi, Cox Communications Inc.'s senior vice

president of programming and strategy, kicked off the brouhaha at a Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau conference this past July, when he urged networks to give one

additional minute per hour to affiliates. At the time, many network executives dismissed

the notion. Most operators receive two minutes an hour.

Julie Dexter Berg, executive vice president and chief

marketing officer at MediaOne, said during the same CAB panel that persuading the networks

to give in on that issue wouldn't be easy. On other issues, she added, negotiations

between operators and networks already have "become increasingly tense."

Still, several MSO ad-sales executives indicated that there

was cause for optimism, although they cautioned that any change might be slow, much like

turning an ocean liner.

At Cox, Pat Esser, vice president of ad sales, said,

"There's [still] a general belief among operators that there are opportunities

for the networks to push more avails in our direction, especially with the ramping up of

programming costs."

Based on recent discussions, Esser said, "I think that

a couple of networks are prepared to consider that."

"There's a lot of possibility there,"

maintained Jerry Machovina, executive vice president of ad sales at Tele-Communications

Inc.'s TCI Communications Inc. "We're still having conversations. It's

not a dead issue."

Neither executive would identify specific networks that

they were in talks with, although Machovina indicated that they included established

services, as well as newcomers.

Filemon Lopez, senior vice president of ad sales at Comcast

Corp.'s Comcast Cable Communications Inc., who moderated the July CAB session, said,

"That panel created some buzz on the street about [the issue], but I don't know

that there's much going on yet."

Still, with national, regional and local sales on the rise,

Lopez added, "The demand for inventory is going to increase. How we get it remains to

be seen."

At Media Partners, Adelphia Communications Corp.'s

ad-sales arm, vice president Jack Olson said, "We [operators] all agree with Mr.

Dalvi," although MSOs may phrase it differently.

But Ed Dunbar, MediaOne's vice president of ad sales,

as well as Lopez and Olson, all said they have heard of no movement on the local-avails

front.

Other MSO executives who didn't want to be quoted

mentioned ESPN's National Football League coverage, for which the network is shelling

out a record $600 million per year in rights fees for eight years.

ESPN has made more local time available to affiliates on

NFL and NFL-related programming on ESPN and ESPN2. The total number of spots within NFL

games this season grew by 10 percent, to 506 30-second spots, versus 459 spots spread

across ESPN's and Turner Network Television's coverage a year ago. And units in

studio and other peripheral NFL programming rose 26 percent.

"But that didn't put a dent in [the issue]. It

didn't come close to offsetting the 20 percent rate hike [for affiliates],"

Olson said.

Exceptions to the two-minutes-per-hour rule include Animal

Planet, CNBC, Comedy Central, ESPN Classic Sports, FX, Sci-Fi Channel and TNT, all of

which offer three minutes. New networks also commonly offer more time as an incentive for

operators to launch them.

Of course, the reason why operators are in hot pursuit of

more local time is the very same reason why networks are reluctant to let go: Ad sales are

growing briskly on all fronts, across virtually all categories.

MORE CHANNELS, MORE MONEY

Since even Esser conceded, "We've got a ways to

go on that" before such change can become reality, he and other sales executives said

MSOs have been developing additional inventory in other ways.

Being able to insert on more networks is "important to

our profit margins," Dalvi told his CAB audience. Toward that end, Esser said, many

Cox systems now insert on at least 30 networks.

"There's an old saying that there are two ways to

grow your business -- increase volume or increase rates," Esser said.

Moreover, the MSO's systems can and do sell the same

local time more than once by means of zoning, he added.

Operators have been using digital ad-insertion technology

as the primary way to bolster inventory.

TCI now averages 16 to 18 networks deep, leaving room for

what Machovina called "horizontal growth." Adelphia, which is now fully digital,

sells 10 to14 networks on its systems, while Comcast inserts on at least 24 networks

across-the-board.

Lopez said he has heard of other operators inserting on as

many as 40 networks.

This ongoing expansion of insertable networks has become a

well-thought-out decision, various operators pointed out. Such selections are no longer

made "haphazardly," said Wes Hart, director of ad sales at Marcus Cable,

who'll become vice president of ad sales for the combined Marcus and Charter

Communications Inc. Jan. 1.

HOW OPS CHOOSE

Which networks are operators adding?

Ones that complement existing services or ones that add new

demographics that will attract new clients, suggested Kelly Ryan, promotion manager at

Time Warner Cable Adcast in Charlotte, N.C. The level of support coming from the networks

-- notably in the form of ad-sales materials, including the availability of taggable spots

-- is another factor in these decisions, she added.

Other operators, like David Klein, director of regional and

national sales at Bay Cable Advertising, a TCI Media Services company, combined a

subscriber survey and projections of how well certain networks would deliver new audience

niches to the lineup to decide on which networks to insert -- 16, in Bay's case.

Jim Mittal, general sales manager for the Chicago Cable

Interconnect, said CCI sells like-skewed networks, such as news networks in one package

and younger-skewing MTV: Music Television, VH1 and ESPN2 in another.

Frank Babcock, national sales manager for Charter's

Cable Advertising of St. Louis, said his operation sold deeper on newly inserted TBS

Superstation due to a TBS sales-promotion tie-in. That was enough to lift TBS to 8 percent

of CASL's local sales last summer, when the network was eighth among its 26

insertable channels, he added.

Some operators were pessimistic about the chances of

obtaining more local ad avails.

Larry Zipin, Time Warner Cable's vice president of ad

sales, contended that it wouldn't happen because "the whole economic model [for

both networks and operators] would need to be explored."

He, too, felt that the best alternative to getting more

time from the networks involves utilizing digital insertion to increase the number of

insertable channels at the operator level.

"That is controllable by us," he noted.

Time Warner -- which, Zipin said, has deployed digital

insertion in most of its systems -- will turn its focus next year to adding channels and

targeted zones within DMAs.

In New York City alone, Time Warner expanded its total

insertable networks by eight in September, to 30, said Larry Fischer, president of Time

Warner CityCable, its ad-sales unit there.

MOST POPULAR NETS

According to the latest Paul Kagan Associates Inc. data

(from June 1997 through June 1998), the network being added most to operators'

insertion roster was MSNBC, which was up 240 percent, to 17 million insertable

subscribers.

Nickelodeon -- up 54 percent, or 16.3 million subscribers,

to nearly 47 million -- notched the biggest gain by far among networks already at or above

the 40 million-insertable-subscriber plateau.

The other networks adding insertable-subscriber homes at

the fastest clip within that 12-month time frame, according to Kagan, were: CNBC (up 8.5

million); Home & Garden Television (8 million); The History Channel (7.6 million); and

E! Entertainment Television and Cartoon Network (each up 7.3 million).

Even using this "traditional way" of boosting

operator inventory is not a foolproof solution, however. Dunbar said that despite

insertion, "We're bumping up against a ceiling" in terms of the number of

networks that his MSO can add.

MORE BIG IDEAS

John Sawhill, National Cable Communications' executive

vice president and CEO, has been talking up still other approaches that don't rely on

changing networks' minds.

Sawhill has suggested that NCC could buy units from the

networks at the going rate, then resell those spots for more on the MSOs' behalf.

That has only been talked about in an informal way among the top 10 MSOs, he added.

Sawhill said some lower-tier networks have expressed some

interest in that idea, "But we haven't gone further." There hasn't

been much discussion on that subject with the major networks since last summer, he added.

Sawhill also suggested having operators become "cable

indies" that buy relatively inexpensive syndicated fare for their local-origination

channels, or even for their local- or regional-news channels.

This past summer, Sawhill pointed out that operators would

have to concentrate on lesser syndicated programming to avoid bidding wars for more

attractive shows, and they would also have to be located in interconnected markets so that

marketwide coverage could compete with broadcast-TV stations in reach.

"We're in discussion with several markets that

want to explore that. We're doing feasibility studies," he said. "Some

markets don't feel the need as much as others."

Sawhill plans to attend the National Association of

Television Program Executives conference in January to speak to syndicators.

Zipin said NCC's proposals are "in very

preliminary stages," and NCC's MSO partners -- Comcast, Cox, MediaOne, Time

Warner and, as of September, TCI -- have asked Sawhill to "flesh out the economics of

that model."

Addressing that "cable-indies" subject, Machovina

said, "That has not necessarily been on the front burner, but it's not out of

the question."

Esser said Cox has been doing a variation on the

syndication theme in Omaha, Neb., where its system's L.O. channel is a United

Paramount Network affiliate that sells local avails within that "weblet's"

programming.

In a similar vein, Deborah Cuffaro, senior vice president

at the other major cable-rep firm, Cable Networks Inc., said, "I did that in

Rochester [N.Y.] five years ago, so it is definitely doable," but she wouldn't

delve into the issue beyond that.