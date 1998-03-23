More Deals Brewing at Cablevision

As Cablevision Systems Corp.'s stock continues to

skyrocket, chairman Charles Dolan and CEO James L. Dolan keep looking at deals that could

add to their growing pile of programming assets.

Major League Baseball's New York Yankees confirmed

last week that James Dolan and team owner George Steinbrenner discussed the possibility of

Cablevision "buying into" the baseball team. "But no deal was made,"

the team said, adding, "The Steinbrenners will be with the Yankees for many years to

come." Steinbrenner was widely quoted as saying that there were no ongoing talks to

sell the team that he has owned since 1973.

Meanwhile, sources close to Cablevision confirmed last week

that there had been "very preliminary" talks about the possibility of the

MSO's Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. acquiring Encore Media Group's Encore and

Starz! movie networks in exchange for a minority stake in Rainbow. Officials at Encore; at

Liberty Media Group, the Tele-Communications Inc. programming unit that controls Encore;

and at Rainbow would not comment.

Cablevision's Madison Square Garden subsidiary already

owns the National Basketball Association's New York Knicks, the National Hockey

League's New York Rangers and the Women's National Basketball Association's

New York Liberty. Its Madison Square Garden Network has the cable rights to Yankees games

in a 12-year deal that has two years remaining on it.

Cablevision would only acknowledge that MSO officials and

the Yankees "talk all of the time," but the company would not comment on

"media speculation."

Newsday reported last Thursday that the MSO and the

team were holding discussions on the team's ownership.

Goldman Sachs & Co. cable analyst Barry Kaplan said

that if Steinbrenner isn't willing to sell a controlling stake in the Yankees, it

would be very difficult to get a deal done, especially considering the massive sums that

would be involved.

"I think that's a real deal-breaker," Kaplan

said.

As for the Rainbow/Encore deal, analysts said last week

that such a combination would make some sense. Encore, which consists largely of movies

from the 1960s to 1980s, and Starz!, a first-run network, would complement Rainbow's

American Movie Classics, Bravo and The Independent Film Channel.

Movies drive cable operators' digital penetration, one

source noted, and, with that lineup, there were lots of possibilities for analog and

digital cross-promotion. There could also be programming, marketing and affiliate-sales

savings.

Encore and Starz! might also help Rainbow's ongoing

search to partner with a movie studio, a source said.

One Rainbow source denied that the deal was also aimed at

replenishing the company's library of films. In recent years, an increasing number of

movie networks have tightened the availability of films and sent the prices of libraries

higher.

From TCI's perspective, Starz! has gained ground, and

Liberty has said that it expects the service to be "substantially better than

breakeven" on a cash-flow basis in 1998. But it made big commitments for Hollywood

movies, and Liberty may prefer to shift that liability over to Rainbow. And Rainbow might

also be better able to drive penetration of Encore and Starz! in non-TCI systems.

Published reports suggested that Rainbow CEO Josh Sapan

would run the new company.

Rainbow already has a partnership with Liberty and News

Corp.'s Fox Sports that owns most regional-sports networks. NBC also owns 25 percent

of Rainbow.

The possibility of Cablevision extracting more value from

Rainbow and from its Cablevision Lightpath Inc. subsidiary helped to fuel a surge in the

MSO's stock price last week. On March 13, Salomon Smith Barney analyst Spencer Grimes

began covering Cablevision with its highest rating, focusing on Rainbow and Lightpath and

on the possibility of separate stocks to track those assets. Goldman Sachs started

covering the stock Monday, adding it to the firm's "recommended" list.

The Woodbury, N.Y.-based MSO's share price rose 16

percent between the March 13 close and last Thursday's closing price of $120.25.

Kaplan said the creation of separate stocks for one or both

assets were "definite possibilities." TCI has had success with that approach,

isolating Liberty, TCI Technology Ventures Inc. and Tele-Communications International Inc.

(TINTA).

"You don't have to be a genius to look at what

TCI's done and realize that there's some value enhancement" with that

approach, Kaplan said.