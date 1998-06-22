Moodys Ups Adelphia Ratings

New York -- Moody's Investors Service, one of

the big debt rating agencies, said Wednesday that it raised Adelphia Communications

Corp.'s ratings based on an "improving credit profile."

The upgrade follows by a day Moody's decision to

improve its outlook on Lenfest Communications Inc.'s ratings to "positive"

from "stable." Also, on Tuesday, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook

on debt ratings for Comcast Corp. and various Comcast subsidiaries to "positive"

from "stable."

In Adelphia's case, existing ratings of seven rated

senior debt issues were bumped to B2 from B3, and its preferred stock rating rose to (b3)

from (caa.). (Moody's uses different symbols for debt and preferred stock ratings.)

Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to Adelphia's first-quarter $150 million issue

of 8.375-percent senior notes due 2008. The Adelphia ratings outlook is stable.

Moody's said the Adelphia revisions were

"prospective in nature," and assume continued improvements in its balance sheet

and operating performance. The upgrade also reflects "evidence of considerable

leverage reductions" in the cable business and the increased financial independence

of Hyperion Telecommunications, Adelphia's telephone subsidiary that successfully

completed an initial public offering in May.

Adelphia is still more highly leveraged than most MSOs,

though, and has "moderate" cash-flow coverage of interest and preferred

dividends, Moody's noted.

