Money Talked in Dallas Sports Deal

When Dallas Stars National Hockey League team owner Tom

Hicks bought Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers in early 1998, he made it clear

that one of his goals was a regional sports network with the two teams as winter-summer

anchors.

As recently as last month, a Hicks partnership in a new

regional sports network with ESPN or CNN/SI seemed a distinct possibility.

Then Fox Sports Net Southwest upped the ante, once again

staving off competition in regional sports by paying heavily for direct rights and signing

the teams to a long-term contract.

The 15-year contract -- which covers 80 MLB games and 40

NHL games per year -- also includes 24 one-hour programs featuring the Hicks-owned

Mesquite Championship Rodeo.

The cost to Fox, according to sources close to the deal:

$300 million, including a substantial upfront payment totaling tens of millions of

dollars, although not the $100 million reported in some publications.

Neither side will verify the amount of the upfront payment,

which, Hicks said, will go toward paying off the bank debt still owed on the teams and

converting to an equity structure.

For its part, FSN Southwest retains two major draws, while

gaining the security of a long-term deal and more than 5,000 hours of programming,

excluding rebroadcasts.

Meanwhile, Hicks gets the upfront money, guaranteed

escalating income and the added leverage that comes with equity, while avoiding the risks

and income deferral involved in starting a new network.

But what some involved in the deal called a win-win

situation was anything but likely when negotiations began 18 months ago.

"It was like a couple of sumo wrestlers out

there," Hicks' Southwest Sports Group chief operating officer Mike Cramer said,

comparing Southwest to the FSN regional operation. "We had to bump off of each other

a few times before we were able to put something together."

At one point, Southwest Sports executives thought they had

reached an agreement with FSN Southwest to partner in a second regional sports channel.

"We had actually made an oral deal with Fox a number

of months ago where we were going to be partners in a network," Southwest Sports

chairman and CEO Hicks said. "As part of that, we were going to open a second

channel, but they received pressure back from [AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services]," the dominant operator in the Dallas area.

The MSO's disinterest wasn't the only negative,

according to Hicks. "I'd heard rumors that [News Corp. chairman] Rupert

[Murdoch] personally didn't like it." News Corp. controls the FSN regional

networks after buying out AT&T Corp. subsidiary Liberty Media Group's interest in

Fox/Liberty Sports over the summer.

AT&T Broadband Dallas-region spokeswoman Angel Biasatti

confirmed that the cable operator said no when approached about the possibility. "We

told them we were not interested in a second channel, and the reason was cost," she

said.

Despite that, Southwest Sports and others involved in the

exploration of a new channel believe the MSO would have eventually accepted another

regional sports channel.

"There was no lack of people out there available for

us to work with as a strong regional sports partner," Cramer said, citing ESPN and

CNN/SI as serious contenders.

"It would have been very comfortable to make a

long-term commitment to be partners with [ESPN], but ultimately, through no fault of

theirs, they could not help us to get beyond a certain value," Cramer said.

"Once we got to that value, if we could do it more or less on a no-risk, guaranteed

basis, there was no reason to go out and work with ESPN."

An ESPN executive familiar with the talks between Southwest

Sports and ESPN said, "We spent a lot of time with them. They looked at it a lot of

different ways. Had they gone with us, they would now be taking on more risk, as opposed

to receiving a check."

During the course of negotiations with FSN Southwest and

rivals, Hicks' bargaining power increased as the Stars won the 1999 Stanley Cup and

the Rangers made it to the 1999 postseason. Part of the money coming from Fox includes a

$10 million payment that Hicks called his "Stanley Cup bonus."

Cramer and others cautioned that this deal should be viewed

independently, and not as a sign that regional partnerships aren't possible.

For its part, ESPN said through a spokesman,

"We're open for business, and we're looking and talking to people about

these kinds of opportunities wherever they exist. There are lots of opportunities."

The best known example of an attempt to break away came

when The Walt Disney Co. tried to take its Anaheim Mighty Ducks NHL team and Anaheim

Angels MLB team and create its own Southern California regional network in 1998. That

effort failed.

But Cramer said team-owned or partnered regional channels

can work, pointing to Comcast SportsNet, which Comcast Corp. built around the Philadelphia

76ers of the National Basketball Association and the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

"I think what happened on the West Coast was an

aberration. There were a lot of factors in place because it was ESPN. ESPN, I believe,

walked into a situation where they had just forced a fairly large increase down

operators' throats because of [its National Football League contract]. It was easier

to back off and not push the cable operators, plus they had teams that weren't No. 1

in their market."

He added, "There are some that will work, some that

won't. Some of it is the product, some of it's the competition. Would I write

off the prospect of entities like ours starting regionals? We weren't concerned about

it. Ultimately, it's a question of value that you're looking for. The easy way

to explain this is there's a certain amount of cash that will pay for

anything."

To Hicks, it was the knowledge that they could start their

own channel that made this deal possible. "You can get your dollars as a partner in a

network," he said. "It's really six of one or a half-dozen of another. If

we hadn't had the two teams and the ability to start our own network, we'd have

never gotten that amount of dollars."