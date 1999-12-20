Modem Firms Push Self-Provisioning Plans

Los Angeles -- With deployments of standards-based cable

modems well under way, vendors have started to push self-provisioning and other solutions

expected to kick the rollouts into high gear.

Major vendors -- including Motorola Inc., Nortel Networks

Corp. and Toshiba America Information Systems Inc. -- have introduced or demonstrated

systems meant to allow consumers to bring home a standards-based cable modem, plug it in

and activate service as easily as they can with such dial-up Internet-service providers as

America Online Inc.

"If the coax is there, it is totally provisioned and

truck-roll free," said Steve Pusey, president of Nortel's recently formed Cable Media

Solutions business unit, of the company's Cornerstone Cable Provisioning System 2000.

Although North American cable-modem ISPs are turning on

thousands of new subscribers daily, most analysts and operators believe that MSOs won't be

able to fully exploit the red-hot demand for broadband service unless customers can

install and activate their modem without a costly visit from a cable technician.

Cisco Systems Inc. introduced its solution, the Cisco

Subscriber Registration Center, several months ago, and other vendors are flocking to meet

this operator demand.

Toshiba's solution is self-installation software, available

in the first quarter, that supports auto-provisioning of its PCX1000 DOCSIS (Data Over

Cable Service Interface Specification) 1.0 and PCX1100 DOCSIS 1.1-designed cable modems.

Toshiba America vice president of business development Fred Berry said the software

functioned as a "wizard" program. The "wizard" provides the new

subscriber with interactive step-by-step instructions for installing their modem,

automatically configures the TCP/IP network connection and verifies the modem's connection

to the cable ISP over the HFC network.

Self-activation is supported by an interface that

automatically links the subscriber to their cable ISP's own auto-provisioning Web site,

Berry told a press briefing at last week's Western Show.

Nortel said its solution, created with partner DST Innovis

(formerly CableData Inc.), is the industry's first complete Internet-based customer care

solution for modems and cable-modem termination systems (CMTS) based on the DOCSIS

standard.

The provisioning system works with DST's CyberCSR software

to enable the self-registration process and interface with the company's customer-care and

billing systems.

Motorola Inc. outlined several self-provisioning

initiatives, including the first demonstration of a solution that enables subscriber

self-provisioning and self-activation. The system, created with several partners such as

Portal and Lucent Technologies Inc., interfaces either with Portal's real-time billing

system or with operator legacy systems from major service providers such as CableData or

CSG.

A key element of the solution is the so-called

"Conexon" mediation device from partner Interactive Enterprises, which routes

the media-access controller (MAC) address from a new subscriber's cable modem to the

various servers that need it to activate service.

Motorola said it has already deployed the system with

French cable operator Numericable, which uses it as a customer service

representative-based provisioning solution.

Motorola also announced a partnership with Redback Networks

Inc. -- a broadband-subscriber-management system maker -- to provide end-to-end

provisioning solutions aimed at reducing activation time for new cable modem subscribers.

The companies demonstrated a process that uses DOCSIS cable

modems, Motorola's cable router and the Redback Subscriber Management System to enable

subscriber self-provisioning and the selection of service packages, including different

bandwidth tiers.

Modem security was another product niche that attracted

solutions. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. introduced a spin-off company, SofaWare

Technologies, to adapt CheckPoint's "Stateful Inspection" technology for home

broadband-access security.

Redwood City, Calif.-based CheckPoint said the planned

"HomeSecure" product would be embedded in cable and digital-subscriber-line

modems, providing a residential Internet-security firewall that would not require software

installs or configuration beyond the modem installation. CheckPoint said future versions

would support virtual private networks and Quality of Service (QOS) for bandwidth

management.

Just before the show, Nortel announced its entry into the

cable-modem security arena: "SecureCable," a network-based, mass-market oriented

firewall solution from its Shasta IP Services division.

Among other cable modem related announcements at the

Western Show, Com21 Inc. said it is working with Tdsoft to create new cable-telephony

solutions based on the V5.2 public-switched-telephone network (PSTN) standard for markets

outside of North America.

The companies plan to create broadband-access voice service

solutions using Herzlia, Israel-based Tdsoft's VoNGATE voice access gateway and Com21's

ComUNITY Access cable-telephony system. The alliance would enable toll-quality voice and

broadband data access as a single, integrated service leveraging existing PSTN

infrastructures, the companies said.