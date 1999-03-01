Mo. System Marks First ICTV Launch

St. Joseph, Mo. -- St. Joseph Cablevision has launched ICTV

Inc.'s interactive-television service, offering broadband Internet access and use of

a proprietary library of CD-ROM titles.

The service is initially available to about one-half of the

35,000 homes passed by the northwest Missouri system, which is owned by News-Press &

Gazette Co.

ICTV's system offers access speed of up to 10 megabits

per second, per user, over a headend-based architecture for hybrid fiber-coaxial cable

plant.

ICTV users interact with the system through a wireless

keyboard, which is linked via infrared to a set-top box connected to the cable.