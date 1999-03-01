Mo. System Marks First ICTV Launch
St. Joseph, Mo. -- St. Joseph Cablevision has launched ICTV
Inc.'s interactive-television service, offering broadband Internet access and use of
a proprietary library of CD-ROM titles.
The service is initially available to about one-half of the
35,000 homes passed by the northwest Missouri system, which is owned by News-Press &
Gazette Co.
ICTV's system offers access speed of up to 10 megabits
per second, per user, over a headend-based architecture for hybrid fiber-coaxial cable
plant.
ICTV users interact with the system through a wireless
keyboard, which is linked via infrared to a set-top box connected to the cable.
