MNC Ups Gibbons, Cohen and Farrell

New York -- Multichannel News is pleased to announce

that Kent Gibbons has been promoted to news editor, effective immediately.

Gibbons, who has been finance editor for the past two years

and senior editor for the previous three years, picks up the baton from Andy Grossman, who

has left the publication to join Cablevision Systems Corp. as director of communications.

In addition, Dave Cohen, Multichannel News'copy

chief, has been promoted to assistant news editor. In that newly created position, he will

work closely with Gibbons, deputy editor Carol Jordan and editor in chief Marianne

Paskowski on assigning stories for Multichannel News.

Cohen will also serve as the point man on Multichannel

News' increasingly popular daily online edition, working closely with Webmaster

Dave Levin.

In a related move, Mike Farrell, senior editor, has been

promoted to finance editor. Prior to joining Multichannel News last summer, Farrell

was a reporter for the Capital District Business Review -- a weekly business

newspaper serving serving the Albany, N.Y., market -- where he covered cable television

and telecommunications.

"Grossman had a great nine-year run with us, and he

will be greatly missed. Fortunately, we have been able to promote three very strong

staffers from within, to ensure that Multichannel News continues to deliver the

kind of industry coverage that our readers have relied on," Paskowski said, adding

that news of further staff additions is forthcoming.