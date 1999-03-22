MNC Ups Gibbons, Cohen and Farrell
New York -- Multichannel News is pleased to announce
that Kent Gibbons has been promoted to news editor, effective immediately.
Gibbons, who has been finance editor for the past two years
and senior editor for the previous three years, picks up the baton from Andy Grossman, who
has left the publication to join Cablevision Systems Corp. as director of communications.
In addition, Dave Cohen, Multichannel News'copy
chief, has been promoted to assistant news editor. In that newly created position, he will
work closely with Gibbons, deputy editor Carol Jordan and editor in chief Marianne
Paskowski on assigning stories for Multichannel News.
Cohen will also serve as the point man on Multichannel
News' increasingly popular daily online edition, working closely with Webmaster
Dave Levin.
In a related move, Mike Farrell, senior editor, has been
promoted to finance editor. Prior to joining Multichannel News last summer, Farrell
was a reporter for the Capital District Business Review -- a weekly business
newspaper serving serving the Albany, N.Y., market -- where he covered cable television
and telecommunications.
"Grossman had a great nine-year run with us, and he
will be greatly missed. Fortunately, we have been able to promote three very strong
staffers from within, to ensure that Multichannel News continues to deliver the
kind of industry coverage that our readers have relied on," Paskowski said, adding
that news of further staff additions is forthcoming.
