MMDS Systems Creep Forward

Dallas -- MCI WorldCom Inc. and Sprint Corp. have a way to

go in their efforts to make MMDS a viable broadband-access platform in the mass market.

But they don't have to go as far as it seemed a few months

ago.

Last week, Cisco Systems Inc. and City Telecom Hong Kong

Ltd. revealed that the Chinese service provider had successfully deployed the recent Cisco

wireless-product line, which uses a new modulation technique to address line-of-sight and

interference problems in multichannel-multipoint-distribution-service networks.

And representatives of other vendors appearing at the

Wireless Communications Association International engineering symposium here said they,

too, had new solutions that would make life easier for MMDS operators.

But participants at the conference left no doubt that

fixed-wireless-network service providers operating at MMDS and other spectrum tiers still

have many issues to resolve before they succeed in challenging wireline competitors.

The challenges are especially daunting for companies like

MCI and Sprint that are hoping to achieve high penetration in the mass market with MMDS,

which requires techniques to reuse limited spectrum while avoiding interference and

overcoming line-of-sight limitations and other barriers.

Costs, backhaul options for interconnecting transmitter

sites and uncertainties surrounding media-access-control protocols are also major issues,

noted Frank DeNap, director of the Advanced Technology Labs at Sprint. "There's a lot

more to deploying wireless-broadband systems than resolving the RF-interface issues,"

DeNap said.

Sprint is looking at the Cisco system and other vendor

solutions that rely on the modulation technique known as "OFDM" (orthogonal

frequency-division multiplexing), as well as the more traditional QPSK (quadrature phase

shift key) and QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) options, DeNap noted.

But he stressed that the carrier would not wait for new

solutions. "We've got to get out and capture customers," DeNap said.

"That's our No. 1 priority."

Cisco's first OFDM-based product -- which it calls

"VOFDM" (vector OFDM) to designate a second facet to its air-interface

technology -- is a point-to-point version designed to enable connectivity to hard-to-reach

customers and to support robust interlinking of transmitter sites.

So far, the technology is living up to claims of getting

signals to customers who can't be reached by other modulation schemes, City Telecom

managing director Paul Cheung said.

"Despite the complexity of the trial system, we

managed to commission the whole system in less than three days," Cheung said.

"We have successfully established multimegabit wireless links providing voice-over-IP

[Internet protocol], video-on-demand and IP-multicasting applications with limited line of

sight, which is an essential capability for extending the service coverage in a densely

populated urban area like Hong Kong."

OFDM -- which is being used for digital TV in Europe, and

which is gaining support from some broadcasters in this country against the Federal

Communications Commission-endorsed digital-TV standard -- divides a given frequency

channel, such as the 6-megahertz MMDS video channel, into small segments. Each is packed

with the maximum bit load permitted by the conditions within that frequency band.

This way, the amount of bits that can be delivered over the

6-MHz channel is not limited by the poorest-performing frequency segment within the

channel.

Cisco's system also uses dual-feed antenna receivers at the

end-user premises to capture and combine signals coming in from separate paths, taking

advantage of multipath reflections to maximize signal strength of antennas that are not

within the line-of-sight coverage.

The company has lined up Broadcom Corp. to supply ASICs

(application-specific integrated circuits) that also contain the MAC component, and it has

support from 10 other vendors, as well.

OFDM isn't the only new technique vying to improve

wireless-broadband spectral efficiency.

Chip manufacturer TelesciCOM Ltd. is bringing a chip to

market based on a newly invented modulation scheme known as "OCDM" (orthogonal

code-division multiplex). The vendor contended that OCDM is a cheaper means of

accomplishing robust performance than OFDM, which requires care to avoid accumulation of

phase noise over multiple RF carriers.

"In terms of phase-noise performance, OCDM is orders

of magnitude better than OFDM for the same data rate," said Doron Koren, a senior

engineering executive at TelesciCOM. He added that the company's system employs

soft-coding techniques to improve the performance of error-correction coding, thereby

gaining a 1-decibel to 2-dB advantage in signal-to-noise at any given bit rate, compared

with conventional error-correction modes.

As DeNap noted, however, operators have to get to market

quickly and make do with the equipment that's currently available. In Sprint's case, this

means deploying in 10 markets by the start of the second half of next year and in another

20 by year's end.

Cisco's point-to-multipoint version of VOFDM won't be

available until well into next year, and TelesciCOM -- while it has unnamed

original-equipment-manufacturer partners -- has an even harder task of making its

technology a viable option against the giants of the systems-networking domain.

Just how far operators might have to go to make do with

what's available was made clear by Robert Saunders, director of wireless planning at

BellSouth Corp.'s BellSouth Entertainment division.

In Atlanta, where the "tree-canopy" barrier

extends to 100 feet above the terrain and the terrain varies by 1,500 feet of altitude,

BellSouth has installed five transmitters to achieve coverage, with four operating at

1,000 watts of power, Saunders said.

"That level of power output poses major challenges for

interference and frequency reuse, but it's what we need to get the signals to the

end-users," Saunders said. The good news, he added, is that the company has come up

with engineering techniques -- including directing transmitter-antenna signals into the

hilly terrain to avoid multipath reflections -- which allow the system to work effectively

across the metro region.

But even with the high power output, BellSouth has had to

improvise means of getting signals into households by using antenna receivers that are

installed in the trees, rather than on rooftops. "Georgia pines make good poles, but

you have to use a very narrow-beamwidth antenna to compensate for the swaying,"

Saunders said.

BellSouth -- which is delivering upward of 160 channels of

video, and which may eventually add high-speed data over its five MMDS networks -- is

looking at OFDM to help it deal with multipath problems, Saunders added.

"We're getting a very strong customer response --

higher demand than we anticipated -- and that means we have to find ways to expand our

coverage quickly and cost-effectively," he said. "It's a big challenge."