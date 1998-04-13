MIP-TV Abuzz with New Network Launches

Cannes, France -- Both North American programmers on

international-expansion surges and some surprising overseas tortoises dropped word of new

projects at the MIP-TV program market, held here last week.

Columbia TriStar International Television officials

reported impending multiple-channel launches in Japan and Latin America. MTV Networks is

replacing its European feed in Russia with a country-specific version, making it the first

Western service to do so. MTV is also launching a new Nordic feed -- its fifth dedicated

feed in Europe.

Networks newer to the international scene also emerged with

deals at MIP. National Geographic Television announced a launch in Poland, and Fox Kids

Europe Ltd. announced one in Spain. Each of those two networks has rapidly expanded into

more than a half-dozen European markets over the last year.

"And we're only accelerating, I can tell

you," said Ynon Kreiz, managing director of Fox Kids Europe.

Meanwhile, two North American programmers that haven't

been known for aggressive international expansion -- Canada's ChumCity International

and Lifetime Television of the United States -- also detailed new projects at the market.

Columbia plans to launch several services in Japan and

Latin America. The plans for Japan aren't entirely surprising since its owner, Sony

Corp., also has an investment in the Perfect Sky direct-to-home platform there. Still, the

extent of the plans is unprecedented for Columbia.

Michael Grindon, president of the international Columbia

unit, said, "More than three" services are on the drawing board. A version of

its action-adventure channel, AXN, is fairly likely.

Columbia has also expanded abroad with its Sony

Entertainment Television general-entertainment channel. While not revealing any specific

details, Grindon noted that Columbia's library strengths include soap operas and talk

shows. It also could expand internationally with Game Show Network, its channel that was

born and bred in the States.

In Latin America, Columbia is seeking to capitalize on its

recent investment in U.S. Hispanic broadcaster Telemundo Group Inc. and its established

partnership with HBO Olé, home of the SET channel in that region. Sources also reported

that Sony is negotiating to acquire Spelling Entertainment's Tele-UNO channel with

the idea of converting it into an AXN channel.

An Indian version of AXN is also anticipated during the

third quarter.

"We'll launch a half-dozen new channel ventures

this year," Grindon said, speaking about Columbia's overall network expansion

across the world.

Over at ChumCity, Stephen Tapp, the company's vice

president and general manager, reported on the first international-format-licensing deal

for Chum's cornerstone channel, CityTV.

The format was sold to one of Brazil's leading

broadcast groups, Rede Bandeirantes. The Brazilian company is converting one of its two

UHF outlets in Sao Paulo -- channel 21 -- to a CityTV-styled service. Because the pay

TV-penetration rate in Brazil's largest city is still only about 8 percent while the

total number of households in the market is almost 5 million, a broadcast deal was

particularly appealing to Chum.

Other sources said the Bandeirantes deal could widen to

involve other thematic channels, conceivably on Bandeirantes' other UHF outlet in the

market. In addition to City and MuchMusic, Chum is also starting to market its newly

created local-news channel, CP24, abroad. That service, which launched in January, is

specific to the Toronto market.

In Finland, Chum is broadening its relationship with an

established partner, Alma TV Media Group, by applying for a license to operate a VHF

outlet with an eye toward creating a CityTV channel in that country. One of Alma's

two equity partners, broadcast outlet MTV3 (no relation to MTV: Music Television),

programs a block of MuchMusic-formatted programming under the rubric "Jyrki."

The deal in Brazil and the further foray in Finland marked

the first expansion for Chum in about two years. In addition to the Finnish blocks, Chum

has already expanded its MuchMusic channel into the United States and Argentina.

Although Chum is also eyeing further inroads into other

Nordic countries, as well as into Central Europe, speed is not that important to the

company, Tapp said.

"We have a very flexible approach to our expansion. We

don't have to be somewhere [in a hurry]," he said.

The terrestrial expansion has its advantages at a time when

gaining carriage on cable systems is becoming increasingly difficult, he added.

In a similarly slow mode is Lifetime. It made its first

concerted effort to sell blocks of programming on the international circuit at this

year's MIP-TV. Patrick Gray, Lifetime's senior vice president of business and

legal affairs and general counsel, explained that the wait was a necessary evil. Until

recently, the network hadn't accumulated a large enough body of original programming

with worldwide licensing rights to make a go of the overseas market.

"We are most ready now," he said. "We can

talk about Lifetime-branded strands ... and have more credibility."

Stephen Stim, principal of Stim Media Consultants,

who's helping Lifetime with the new effort, explained that the blocks of shows that

Lifetime can offer to international channels total some 3,000 hours in genres ranging from

child-raising to celebrity documentaries.

William Mahoney in London contributed to this report.