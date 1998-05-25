Minus Australis, Aussie Pay TV Rationalizes

Sydney, Australia -- A few more missing pieces in the

puzzle of how to make financial sense of the Australian pay television market came to

light last week.

On one front, a court ruling declaring the beleaguered

Australis Media company insolvent sparked a yard sale of that company's valuable pay

TV assets, and released the Foxtel systems company from an onerous programming contract.

On another, two of the industry's major players joined forces on a national

direct-to-home (DTH) platform.

At press time Australis receivers had turned off the

company's signal and were negotiating a sale of the company or its assets, including

its Galaxy DTH service's 70,000-strong subscriber base, digital-satellite and

broadcast and transmission facilities, customer-service and subscriber-management systems,

shareholdings in several channels, supply company leases and other holdings.

The major winners out of the Australis fray will include

the United International Holdings Inc.-backed regional wireless operator Austar, cable

system competitor Optus Communications Ltd. and, to a lesser extent, the News

Corp./Telstra-backed Foxtel cable system.

Last year Foxtel negotiated an agreement with the Hollywood

partnership that supplies movies and general entertainment to Australis and Foxtel. Terms

of the agreement guarantee Foxtel access to the partnership's movie channels Showtime

and Encore at the same price Australis was paying. Analysts say Foxtel stands to save

around $50 million a year from the agreement, which was predicated on Australis'

insolvency.

At the same time, UIH's Austar has negotiated direct

supply of movies and sports channels from Foxtel, and it has also cut a new deal with

Optus for selected Optus channels including Movies and Disney Channel. The agreement

represents the move to nonexclusive programming across all the major pay TV platforms in

Australia.

Austar and Optus are also 50-50 joint-venture partners in a

new company that will own and operate the digital-satellite platform for Australia, taking

over Australis' role as the country's DTH gatekeeper. It is unclear yet whether

Australis' satellite assets are part of that deal.

The position of Century Communications Corp.'s East

Coast Pay Television in a rationalization is unclear. Mike Fries, UIH Asia/Pacific

president and CEO, noted that Australis' demise meant that Austar was no longer

prevented from marketing its services to East Coast's 750,000 household territories.

East Coast has been up for sale and was to have been folded into Australis in the most

recent Australis restructure.