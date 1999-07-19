Minorities Primed for Digital Marketing

Given the high levels of pay-per-view usage among minority

viewers, some industry executives believe those viewers should have more of a presence in

cable's marketing plans for digital-PPV deployment.

Operators said they are adequately reaching minority

viewers by targeting their digital product to multipay premium users. Nevertheless,

industry executives said they will inevitably look to develop minority-specific materials

in the near future.

Most operators have developed generic marketing campaigns

targeted toward high-end analog-premium and PPV users. With digital technology able to

offer more than 25 multiplexed services and 30 PPV channels, providing an enormous amount

of movie choices, the industry's initial push is to maximize revenue from its best cable

customers.

But some observers believe that the industry could benefit

from creating more minority-oriented marketing campaigns touting the benefits of digital.

Research has shown that African Americans and Hispanics are major purchasers of analog-PPV

programming, in particular.

According to ICR Survey Research, African Americans

represent 10 percent of U.S. TV households, but they make up 12 percent of PPV buys, 13

percent of PPV-movie buys and 13 percent of PPV-event buys.

The ratio is greater for Hispanic viewers. While

representing only 8 percent of TV households, Hispanics generate 16 percent of all

PPV-event buys and 11 percent of all PPV-movie buys.

"We already know [minority purchasing habits] in the

analog business, so it will inevitably transport itself into the digital business,"

Viewer's Choice vice president of research Anthony White said.

Operators, however, have yet to create any

minority-specific or urban-tailored promotions for their digital-PPV offerings.

At AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, for example,

the focus continues to be more on the broader target of premium buyers, rather than more

narrowly targeted groups.

"We position digital PPV in the same way throughout

our systems," AT&T Broadband director of partnership marketing and PPV Robyn

Remick said, "but we're reaching our best customers, many of whom are

minorities."

While not deploying specific marketing materials toward

minority viewers, Cox Communications Inc. feels that it is sufficiently reaching the

minority audience through its targeting of heavy premium and TV users with its digital

message. Cox currently has more than 100,000 digital subscribers throughout the country.

"Everyone knows that [minorities] are heavy television

users," director of product development Lynne Elander said, "so we feel we're

reaching minority viewers through our current efforts."

Apparently, the message is getting through to the urban

markets. A recent survey by The Yankee Group said 20 percent of viewers in urban markets

believe their cable company is offering digital services.

"In fact, the awareness of digital cable is higher in

urban markets than it is in most rural markets," Yankee Group director of media

strategies Bruce Leichtman said. Further, 50 percent of urban subscribers are aware of

digital cable and digital PPV.

"It's like any commodity: You have to get the consumer

message out," he added. "If you don't get the message out, people don't know

about it, and they can't sign up for it."

White said as the industry begins to move into the next

phase of digital deployment, operators may begin to target minority viewers.

"It's not an indictment on the industry. They are

having a hard enough time just getting the boxes out without micromarketing," he

added.

Elander believes the minority audience should receive more

focus in the near future. "There is a recognition that this is a market that we

should be better serving -- particularly the Hispanic market," she said. "We

have not developed Spanish-language materials for digital PPV, but it's something we will

look to do."

Even without such marketing, digital PPV's performance is

impressive when compared with analog-PPV numbers.

Currently, White said, early returns show that buy-rate

increases are "fivefold." And the total of actual households using PPV triples

after systems upgrade to digital from analog, despite the lack of intense, targeted

marketing.

"But once we're able to target market more, you'll see

an even greater increase in PPV performance," he added.

"[The minority audience] is a segment that are good

users, but that have not been marketed strategically yet," he said. "More and

more in terms of building relationships with consumers, these should be cultivated as

valued consumers."

Remick said AT&T Broadband's urban-market systems,

which had been channel-locked in analog, are thus far responding to digital, and they tend

to perform better with events than movies.

Those systems carrying BET Action PPV's action-adventure

PPV service, in particular, performed better with movies and events than systems that

didn't carry the channel.