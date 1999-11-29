Minnesota Towns Plan Local-Exchange Net

Three Minnesota communities with existing municipal cable

systems want to link their networks in order to provide telephone and Internet access.

The joint network would deliver local phone service via

cable to Lakefield, Windom and Jackson, Minn. -- towns in the southwest corner of the

state where it's a long-distance call between each community, despite the fact that

they're just 13 miles apart.

Accomplishing their plan will require multimillion-dollar

upgrades of their cable systems -- an expense that opponents have been quick to harp on.

The systems currently average 300-megahertz capacity, and they can only offer some 36

channels of programming.

"If we can do this, we could create a virtual

community of 10,000," said Mark Erickson, city administrator for Lakefield, with

1,600 residents located 10 miles from the Iowa border.

Not surprisingly, cable executives didn't think much

of the idea, arguing that local officials are overlooking plans by Bresnan Communications,

Dakota Telecommunications Group and Mediacom LLC to deploy advanced services in their

areas.

Meanwhile, under Minnesota law, cities cannot offer

local-exchange service unless they receive a 65 percent "supermajority" from

voters in a special election.

This produced a setback when voters in Lakefield

overwhelmingly approved the idea, but Windom voted the measure down. In Jackson,

meanwhile, officials haven't decided when -- or even if -- to take the issue to

voters.

For now, though, residents of Lakefield -- which has

offered municipal cable service for six years -- approved the plan by an 82 percent

margin.

"We liken it to 100 years ago, when electricity was

being introduced," Erickson said. "Just like now, with telecommunications, the

power companies were busy in the big cities and said, 'We'll get around to

you.' But we feel like we shouldn't have to wait."

Erickson dismissed the cable-industry argument that cities

should not have the right to compete against private operators and that such projects are

economically dangerous, ultimately resulting in higher taxes.

"We're at the bottom of the technological food

chain," he said. "If we don't have the right to do this, who's going

to do it for us? We certainly don't have any leverage to get these service providers

to talk to us."

Lakefield plans to upgrade the town's existing cable

network from 300 MHz to 870 MHz, allowing for telephone traffic that would account for 80

cents of every $1 in revenue generated. Another 15 cents would be produced by cable

service.

That leaves five cents in revenue to come from Internet

access, which will likely be farmed out to an outside Internet-service provider, making

the community the latest municipal cable operator to run its system on an open-access

model.

Officials in Windom -- which has operated its own cable

system for 16 years, and which would bring 4,500 potential customers to the joint project

-- were not available to discuss why their ballot initiative failed.

However, Erickson said, the measure was torpedoed by U S

West after the regional Bell operating company decided to take the Windom exchange off the

market. It managed to convince voters that local tax dollars would go to pay for the

network expansion.

"They stood up and lied," Erickson said.

"There would be no tax money used to build these systems." He added that he

expects Windom to revisit the issue next spring.

In Jackson -- where 3,800 residents have had city-offered

cable since 1959 -- Mayor Gary Willink said the local telecommunications committee chose

to wait until it had time to educate voters on what was at stake.

Willink, who supports the project, said he doesn't

plan to let the issue become the subject of endless committee meetings. "We're

either going to do this, or we're going to quit meeting," he said.

"Personally, I believe we should test the waters. We need to know this year what

we're going to do."

Whatever happens, Erickson said, the question of

municipally offered telecommunications service is gaining momentum in Minnesota. "The

whole issue is going to explode," he added. "There are a number of communities

looking at it."