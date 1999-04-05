Minnesota Ruling Could Aid Overbuilders

A Minnesota Court of Appeals has issued a precedent-setting

decision that experts said makes it easier for local governments to award competitive

cable franchises.

The court found that Bresnan Communications had "no

standing" to sue the city of Marshall, Minn., for issuing a franchise to Dakota

Telecommunications Group, a South Dakota-based outfit with plans to compete with the MSO

for cable subscribers, as well as with U S West in the local exchange.

The three-judge panel's unanimous decision was

released and effective March 16.

"This doesn't allow Bresnan to even bring its

case," said Brian Grogan, an attorney with Moss & Barnett, a Minneapolis-based

law firm that represented the city.

Bresnan had argued that the city acted without sufficient

evidence of DTG's financial ability to build and sustain a second cable network when

it awarded a second franchise.

However, in an unusual move, the court proclaimed that even

if Bresnan were allowed to contest the franchise, it would have lost because Marshall

"properly considered DTG's financial condition in granting its franchise."

The court also rejected Bresnan's contention that

DTG's franchise posed a "potential loss of profits" for the MSO -- one of

the grounds for Bresnan's appeal.

Instead, it found that the argument was not sufficient to

establish standing, because "the Cable Act was enacted to encourage such competition,

not to prevent an incumbent's loss of profits."

Bresnan officials said the company dropped its district

court case after DTG became a wholly owned subsidiary of McLeodUSA, a Cedar Rapids,

Iowa-based telephone company with its own cable systems.

"It was a level-playing-field issue," Bresnan

spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson said. "But it became a moot point, because obviously,

McLeodUSA does have the financial, legal and technical qualifications to operate a

system."

Thompson said Bresnan only allowed the appeals court

process to play out because the case had already been briefed and argued.

However, Grogan said, the case in district court involved

alleged violations of the state's open-meetings law, and it was not relevant to the

appeals court case questioning DTG's qualifications.

He said the decision would undoubtedly be cited in

instances where other Minnesota cable operators might try to protect their local

monopolies by "drumming up" allegations about the qualifications of would-be

competitors.

Although less likely, it could also be cited in other

states, "if the court in that jurisdiction decides to follow the same line of

thinking," he added.

DTG -- which has been certified by the Minnesota Public

Service Commission to offer phone service in various markets in the state -- has broken

ground in Marshall, and it hopes to begin providing service on a

neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis later this year.

Meanwhile, Bresnan has also dropped a defamation lawsuit

against DTG, which it filed because the company threatened to back out of the Marshall

deal due to the MSO's "anti-competitive actions."

"I've seen some fancy footwork, but nothing like

what Bresnan tried," said Bill Heaston, DTG's assistant general counsel. "U

S West didn't oppose our certification as a telephone operator. But Bresnan -- which

doesn't offer phone service -- did."

DTG currently offers cable to about 9,000 subscribers, with

hopes of upping that total to 20,000 when it begins offering service in Marshall and other

Minnesota communities.